CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2022 from August 23: Important Details and Preparation Tips Discussed Here

CBSE Compartment Exam for Class 10th, 12th will begin on August 23. Check important details regarding the application process, fees and date sheet along with expert preparation tips.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the compartment exams for class 10 and class 12 from August 23 onwards. The detailed examination schedule is expected to be released soon on the board’s official website, cbse.nic.in. CBSE Results for Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 were released on July 22. Student who were unable to pass in one or two subjects in class 10 or 12 board exams, they can appear for the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022. The results for the compartment exam will be announced in September 2022.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 - Get a chance to clear the subjects in which you failed

CBSE compartment exam is an opportunity for the students who failed in one or two subjects in the CBSE Board Exam 2022 to pass the exam and start with the next class. The board gives three chances to such students to clear the compartment exam. In case a student fails to clear the exam in all the three attempts then he/she will be declared fail in CBSE Board Exams. Such students will have to be readmitted to the previous class.

Expert Tips to Pass the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022

CBSE through the compartment Exam gives students a chance to prove themselves. So, students who failed in not more than two subjects should put their best forward to clear the exam and pass in their CBSE Class 10th or Class 12th Exams. Here are a few tips to help students prepare for this opportunity and score good marks in the upcoming CBSE Compartment Exam 2022.

1. Analyse your board question paper to point out your weak areas

The first thing to do is to take out your question paper of the CBSE Board Exam 2022 and try to solve it again. While solving the question paper, closely observe where you went wrong. Point out the topics and chapters, the questions from which troubled you the most.

2. Learn From Your Mistakes

This is the time when you have a chance to learn from the mistakes of the past and give it your best shot to pass the CBSE compartment exam. Was it the sequence of questions you attempted wrongly? Were there any specific questions you could not answer correctly? Were you underprepared for the CBSE Board Exam last time? Try to analyse each and every point and prepare yourself not to repeat those mistakes.

3. Measure your strength and weakness

When you have got an opportunity to prove yourself then do a thorough analysis of your preparedness for the exam. This will help you clearly know which part of the subject is troubling you. List out the difficult topics and make a strategy to learn them nicely. Clear your doubts and it's better to practice a variety of questions on such topics.

4. Try not to move ahead with your previous strategies:

You must have followed a particular exam preparation strategy during your CBSE Board Exams. But if you got a compartment then this means your strategies didn’t work well for you. So, now is the time to learn new strategies that can help you make the most of this preparation period before the exam and remove the tag of failed from your scorecard.

5. Keep pushing yourself with positive thoughts

Failures are a part of life and should drive a new force within you to emerge successfully when got a chance next time. There is no doubt that the students appearing for the CBSE compartment exam must be under a lot of stress and pressure to clear the exam. But if you keep motivating yourself with the right preparations then you will definitely perform well in your second chance.

CBSE Class 10, 12 students who have been put in the compartment list and still have not applied for the compartment exam can now apply with the late fees. The last date to apply for the compartment exam 2022 was July 30, 2022. Now, the submission of the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 forms with a late fee of Rs. 2000 can be done by August 8, 2022.

