Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Check 596 Vacancies, Eligibility, Application & Selection Process

Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Know the correct steps to fill out the Central Railway Recruitment application form. Also, check out the eligibility criteria, registration steps, and Central Railway category-wise application fees.

Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Central Railway has released the Central Railway recruitment notification for departmental promotions. The board has notified 596 vacancies against different profiles under the general departmental competitive examination. The online application commenced on October 28, 2022, and it will end on November 28, 2022.

As per the official notification, the upper age limit is 42 years for the unreserved category. The educational qualification has also been prescribed for all the profiles listed by the railway department. The selection process includes a written examination followed by a skill test and a document verification round. The selected employees under GDCE will have to pass prescribed training courses as prescribed by the concerned department.

Central Railway Vacancies

The Central railways have notified the category-wise vacancies for all the profiles on the official notification.

Total Central Railway Vacancies Stenographer 8 Senior Commercial Clerk-Cum-Ticket Clerk 154 Goods Guard 46 Station Master 75 Jr Accounts Assistant 150 Junior Commercial Clerk-Cum-Ticket Clerk 126 Accounts Clerk 37 Total 596 vacancies

Central Railway Eligibility

Age Limit

There is no minimum age limit prescribed for the central railway recruitment. However, the upper age limit is 42 years for the unreserved category. The following section consists of the category-wise age relaxations.

Category Age Limit OBC 45 years SC/ST 47 years

Educational Qualification

Total Educational Qualification Stenographer 10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board/University. The shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for a duration of 10 minutes with a transcription time of 50 minutes Senior Commercial Clerk-Cum-Ticket Clerk Degree from a recognised University or its equivalent. Goods Guard Degree from recognised University or its equivalent. Station Master Degree from a recognised University or its equivalent. Jr Accounts Assistant Degree from a recognised University. Preference will be given to a person with I & II Division Honours Master Degree. Junior Commercial Clerk-Cum-Ticket Clerk 12th (+2 Stage) or it's equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks are not to be insisted upon in case of SC / ST /Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Accounts Clerk 12TH (10+2) OR its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/ Person with Benchmark disability and candidate who possess qualification 12th (10 +2) stage.

Central Railway Application Process

The Central railway application process can be completed in online mode only. Following are the basic prerequisites one should keep in mind while filling out the application form for departmental exams.

Application Form

Visit the official website of Central Railway, cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the new registration

Next, fill in the details like name, community, DOB, employee ID, mobile number, Email ID. Now, note down the registration number and password.

After this, fill up the personal details, employment details, and educational qualifications, and then upload the required documents on the dashboard

Choose the preferred category of the profile and then move to the final submission page

Finally, click on the final submit button and log out of the dashboard.

Application Fee

The candidates will not be required to pay any application fee during submission.

Documents Required for Application Process

Adhaar Card

Academic certificate

Employee details

Photograph within 15 to 40 KB

Signature having size 10 to 20 KB

Central Railway Selection Process

The Central Railway selection process is going to have three rounds, written CBT followed by an Aptitude/Speed/Skill test, document verification and medical examination. The computer-based test is going to have questions based on the MCQ format. There shall be a negative marking equal to 1/3rd of the allotted marks. The complete syllabus and exam pattern shall be announced on the official website of the board in the upcoming days.