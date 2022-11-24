Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Check 596 Vacancies, Eligibility, Application & Selection Process

Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Know the correct steps to fill out the Central Railway Recruitment application form. Also, check out the eligibility criteria, registration steps, and Central Railway category-wise application fees.

Central Railway Recruitment 2022
Central Railway Recruitment 2022

Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Central Railway has released the Central Railway recruitment notification for departmental promotions. The board has notified 596 vacancies against different profiles under the general departmental competitive examination. The online application commenced on October 28, 2022, and it will end on November 28, 2022.

RRB Group D 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks, PET Eligibility

As per the official notification, the upper age limit is 42 years for the unreserved category. The educational qualification has also been prescribed for all the profiles listed by the railway department. The selection process includes a written examination followed by a skill test and a document verification round. The selected employees under GDCE will have to pass prescribed training courses as prescribed by the concerned department.

Check RRB Group D 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks For All 5 Phases

Central Railway Vacancies

The Central railways have notified the category-wise vacancies for all the profiles on the official notification.

Total

Central Railway Vacancies

Stenographer

8

Senior Commercial Clerk-Cum-Ticket Clerk

154

Goods Guard

46

Station Master

75

Jr Accounts Assistant

150

Junior Commercial Clerk-Cum-Ticket Clerk

126

Accounts Clerk

37

Total

596 vacancies

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

Central Railway Eligibility

Age Limit

There is no minimum age limit prescribed for the central railway recruitment. However, the upper age limit is 42 years for the unreserved category. The following section consists of the category-wise age relaxations.

Category

Age Limit

OBC

45 years

SC/ST

47 years

Educational Qualification

Total

Educational Qualification

Stenographer

10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board/University. The shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for a duration of 10 minutes with a transcription time of 50 minutes

Senior Commercial Clerk-Cum-Ticket Clerk

Degree from a recognised University or its equivalent.

Goods Guard

Degree from recognised University or its equivalent.

Station Master

Degree from a recognised University or its equivalent.

Jr Accounts Assistant

Degree from a recognised University. Preference will be given to a person with I & II Division Honours Master Degree.

Junior Commercial Clerk-Cum-Ticket Clerk

12th (+2 Stage) or it's equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks are not to be insisted upon in case of SC / ST /Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage).

Accounts Clerk

12TH (10+2) OR its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/ Person with Benchmark disability and candidate who possess qualification 12th (10 +2) stage. 

Central Railway Application Process

The Central railway application process can be completed in online mode only. Following are the basic prerequisites one should keep in mind while filling out the application form for departmental exams.

Railway Recruitment Updates 2022

Check RRB Group D 2022 CCAA Recruitment & Vacancy Details

Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Lying Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Check RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update

Check Eligibility Criteria for RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2022 Recruitment

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Application Form

  • Visit the official website of Central Railway, cr.indianrailways.gov.in
  • Click on the new registration
  • Next, fill in the details like name, community, DOB, employee ID, mobile number, Email ID. Now, note down the registration number and password. 
  • After this, fill up the personal details, employment details, and educational qualifications, and then upload the required documents on the dashboard
  • Choose the preferred category of the profile and then move to the final submission page
  • Finally, click on the final submit button and log out of the dashboard.

Application Fee

The candidates will not be required to pay any application fee during submission.

Documents Required for Application Process

  • Adhaar Card
  • Academic certificate
  • Employee details
  • Photograph within 15 to 40 KB
  • Signature having size 10 to 20 KB

Central Railway Selection Process

The Central Railway selection process is going to have three rounds, written CBT followed by an Aptitude/Speed/Skill test, document verification and medical examination. The computer-based test is going to have questions based on the MCQ format. There shall be a negative marking equal to 1/3rd of the allotted marks. The complete syllabus and exam pattern shall be announced on the official website of the board in the upcoming days.

FAQ

Q1: What is the last date for filling out the Central Railway Recruitment application form?

The last date for filling out the Central Railway Recruitment application form is November 28, 2022.

Q2: What is the Central Railway Recruitment application fee?

The Central Railway has reported that candidates will not be required to pay any fee for the recruitment.

Q3: Will candidates of the reserved category get age relaxation in the Central Railway Recruitment application form?

Yes, candidates of the reserved category get age relaxation in the Central Railway Recruitment application form.

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next