CGBSE 12th Time Table 2020- CG Board 12th Time Table 2020

The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, commonly known as CGBSE has published the CG Board 12th Time Table 2020 on the official website for the upcoming CGBSE Board 12th Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the CG Board Class 12th Exam Time Table 2020 from this page. The CG 12th Board Exam Time Table 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The CGBSE officially publishes the CG Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE 12th Time Table 2020

The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, publish the CG 12th Board Exam Time Table 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the CG Board 12th Examination 2020 can check the CGBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 below:

Date Subject 2nd March 2020 First Language (Specific) Hindi (001) English (002) Marathi (004) Urdu (005) New Course Hindi (010) 4th March 2020 History (110) Physics (210) Elements of Commerce and Management (310) Elements of Science and Maths For Agriculture (410) Drawing and Painting (510) Food and Nutrition (610) New Course History (101) Physics (201) Business Studies (302) 6th March 2020 Economics (140) Biology (231 and 831) Applied Economics and Commercial Geography (331) Industrial Organisation (332) Elements of Animal Husbandry and Poultry Farming (430) History of Indian Art (530) Elements of Science (631) New Course Biology (203 and 803) Economics (303) 13th March 2020 Mathematics (150 and 850) New Course Mathematics (204 and 804) 16th March 2020 Political Science (130) Chemistry (220) Book Keeping and Accountancy (320) Crop Production and Horticulture (420) Still Life and Designing (520) Physiology and First Aid (620) New Course Political Science (103) Chemistry (202) Accountancy (301) 18th March 2020 Second Language (Normal) Hindi (051) English (052) Sanskrit (053) New Course English (020) 21st March 2020 Geography (120) New Course Geography (102) 24th March 2020 Commercial Mathematics (169 and 869) 26th March 2020 Retail Marketing Management (951) Information Technology (952) Automobile Service Technician (953) Health Care (954) Agriculture (955) Media and Entertainment (956) Telecommunications (957) Banking, Financial and Insurance (958) 27th March 2020 Marathi (054) Urdu (055) Punjabi (056) Sindhi (057) Bengali (058) Gujarati (059) Telugu (060) Tamil (061) Malayalam (062) Kannada (067) Odia (068) Environment (098) 28th March 2020 Indian Music (161) Drawing and Designing (162) Dance (163) Stono Typing (164) Agriculture (165) Sociology (166) Psychology (167) Home Science (168) New Course Sociology (104) Psychology (105) 30th March 2020 Sanskrit (Humanities) (171) Specific Sanskrit (003) New Course Sanskrit (030) 31st March 2020 Computer Applications (151)

The above-mentioned Chattisgarh 12th Board Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Chattisgarh Board that is cgbse.nic.in. The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE is the official body responsible for publishing the CGBSE 12th Time Table 2020.