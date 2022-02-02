CGPSC Admit Card 2022 Released for State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam 2021, Download Link Here

CGPSC Admit Card 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam on its website. All those who applied for CGPSC State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam 2021-22 can download their admit cards through the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 13 February 2022 at various exam centers while the CGPSC Main exam will be held on 26, 27, 28, and 29 May. The other details related to the mains exam will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. As of now, the candidates can download CGPSC Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Admit Card for State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam 2021-22?

Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM -2021' flashing on the homepage. Enter your details like email id, password, captcha code and click on the login button. The CGPSC Admit Card for State Service Exam 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download CGPSC Admit Card for State Service Exam 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download CGPSC Admit Card for State Service Exam 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 171 vacancies in various state government departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 3 tired stages. i.e. prelims, mains, and interviews. Candidates qualify in prelims will be called for the further recruitment process.

CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam Pattern

The CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam will consist of two compulsory papers. i.e. general studies and aptitude tests which will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. candidates should note that there will be a negative marking of 0.33 for every wrong answer. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. Candidates appearing for the prelims exam are advised to carry a photo identity card while appearing for the exam. Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of exam.