CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT: 156 Vacancies Notified for Faculty Posts, Apply Online from 24 Feb

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on psc.cg.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 7, 2022 12:00 IST
CGPSC Recruitment 2022
CGPSC Recruitment 2022

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors in the Department of Medical Education. The CGPSC Recruitment 2022 online application process to the posts through from 24 February 2022 onwards. The last date of application submission is 25 March 2022. A total of 156 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualification, work experience, document verification, and interview. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 24 February 2022
  • Last date of application submission  - 25 March 2022

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor - 156 Posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post-graduate qualification in MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject. The candidate must also be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, and other details in the provided hyperlink.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Candidates must be between the age of 25 to 35 years

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of document verification and interview.

Download CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2022 

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode. The link of the application will be activated from 24 February to 25 March 2022. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Reserved Category - Rs. 300/-
  • Other - Rs. 400/-

FAQ

What is the age limit required for CGPSC Recruitment 2022?

Candidates must be between the age of 25 to 35 years.

What is the qualification required for CGPSC Recruitment 2022?

Post-graduate qualification in MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject. The candidate must also be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

What is the last date of online application submission for CGPSC Recruitment 2022?

25 March 2022

What is the starting date of online application submission for CGPSC Recruitment 2022?

24 February 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for CGPSC Recruitment 2022?

156.
