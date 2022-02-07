CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT: 156 Vacancies Notified for Faculty Posts, Apply Online from 24 Feb

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors in the Department of Medical Education. The CGPSC Recruitment 2022 online application process to the posts through from 24 February 2022 onwards. The last date of application submission is 25 March 2022. A total of 156 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualification, work experience, document verification, and interview. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 24 February 2022

Last date of application submission - 25 March 2022

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 156 Posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post-graduate qualification in MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject. The candidate must also be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, and other details in the provided hyperlink.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Candidates must be between the age of 25 to 35 years

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of document verification and interview.

Download CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode. The link of the application will be activated from 24 February to 25 March 2022. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Reserved Category - Rs. 300/-

Other - Rs. 400/-

