CGPSC DV Schedule 2020 for Veterinary Asst Surgeon Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details Schedule

CGPSC DV Schedule 2020 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the DV Schedule for Veterinary Asst Surgeon posts on its official website. All the candidates who have to appear for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon DV round can download the Schedule from the official website of the commission i.e.- psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card/Schedule for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon posts on its official website. As per the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the Document Verification for the Veterinary Asst Surgeon posts will be conducted from 31 August to 05 September 2020.

The Document Verification will be conducted in two sittings-Morning shift from 09.00 to 12.P.M and second shift from 01.00 P.M. to 05.00. Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to participate in the Interview without the Document Verification round. Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the short notification in accordance to the Schedule and their Roll Number.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website. You can check the Details Document Verification Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC DV Admit Card/Schedule 2020 for Veterinary Asst Surgeon

How to Download CGPSC DV Admit Card/Schedule 2020 for Veterinary Asst Surgeon