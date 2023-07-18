CISF HCM Admit Card 2023: HQ New Delhi, North and Other Zones PDF List Released at cisfrectt.in

CISF HCM Admit Card 2023: The admit card and list of shortlisted candidates for the Central Industrial Security Force HC/Ministerial Exam 2019 have been released on cisfrectt.in. The candidates can check the exam date, centre and other details below.

CISF HC Admit Card 2023: Central Industrial Security Force (Ministry of Home Affairs) has released the list of candidates shortlisted to appear in the Head Constable (HC) Ministerial Exam 2019. The list has been prepared for various zones including NCR zone, North zone, East zone, South East zone, South zone, North East zone, West zone and Central zone.

The list contains the roll numbers of candidates, names, father’s name, category, exam date, shift and address of the exam centre. The candidates can download CISF HCM Zone-wise list from the table given below:

CISF HCM Admit Card 2023

CISF has released the admit card of the candidates whose name is available in the list. The candidates can check the list and download their respective admit cards. The exam I scheduled on July 23, July 30 and August 06, 2023.

CISF Admit Card Download Link

CISR HC Number of Shortlisted Candidates. The candidates can check the zone-wise number of selected candidates in the table below:

Name of the Zone Number of Candidates NCR Zone 57724 North Zone 113326 East Zone 44085 South East Zone 24437 North East Zone 7663 South Zone 20587 West Zone Central Zone

CISF HCM Admit Card 2023 Overview

Recruitment Organization Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Name of the Post Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam Name CISF Head Constable (Min) Recruitment Exam 2019 Vacancies 429 Category Admit Card 2023 Exam Date July 23, July 30 and August 06, 2023. Official Website cisfrectt.in

Details on CISF Admit Card 2023