CISF HCM Admit Card 2023: HQ New Delhi, North and Other Zones PDF List Released at cisfrectt.in

CISF HC Admit Card 2023: Central Industrial Security Force (Ministry of Home Affairs) has released the list of candidates shortlisted to appear in the Head Constable (HC) Ministerial Exam 2019. The list has been prepared for various zones including NCR zone, North zone, East zone, South East zone, South zone, North East zone, West zone and Central zone.
The list contains the roll numbers of candidates, names, father’s name, category, exam date, shift and address of the exam centre. The candidates can download CISF HCM Zone-wise list from the table given below:
CISF HCM Admit Card 2023
CISF has released the admit card of the candidates whose name is available in the list. The candidates can check the list and download their respective admit cards. The exam I scheduled on July 23, July 30 and August 06, 2023.
CISR HC Number of Shortlisted Candidates. The candidates can check the zone-wise number of selected candidates in the table below:
|Name of the Zone
|Number of Candidates
|NCR Zone
|57724
|North Zone
|113326
|East Zone
|44085
|South East Zone
|24437
|North East Zone
|7663
|South Zone
|20587
|West Zone
|Central Zone
CISF HCM Admit Card 2023 Overview
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|
Name of the Post
|
Head Constable (Ministerial)
|Exam Name
|
CISF Head Constable (Min) Recruitment Exam 2019
|
Vacancies
|
429
|
Category
|
Admit Card 2023
|
Exam Date
|
July 23, July 30 and August 06, 2023.
|
Official Website
|
cisfrectt.in
Details on CISF Admit Card 2023
- Name of the candidate
- Gender
- Roll Number or Registration Number
- Photograph
- Exam Date
- Exam Time
- Name and address of Exam Centre
- Date of Birth
- Father’s Name & Mother’s Name
- Category
- Post Applied
- Examination Name
- Exam Centre Code
- Important instructions