CSL Recruitment 2020 for Project Officer Posts, Apply Online cochinshipyard.com

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a listed premier Mini Ratna Company of Government of India, has invited online applications for the post of Senior Project Officers on contract basis for CSL Andaman Ship Repair Unit (CANSRU), Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website www.cochinshipyard.com (Careers page) from 07 September to 25 September 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 7 September 2020

Last Date of Application - 25 September 2020

CSL Vacancy Details

Senior Project Officers - 8 Posts

Mechanical - 3 posts

Electrical - 2 posts

Instrumentation - 1 post

Civil - 1 post

Safety - 1 post

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Project Officers Posts

Educational Qualification:

Mechanical - Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University.

Electrical - Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University

Instrumentation - Degree in Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized University.

Civil - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University

Safety - Degree in Safety Engineering from a recognized university OR Degree in any branch of Engineering from a recognized university OR Degree in Physics or Chemistry from a recognized university OR Diploma in any branch of Engineering recognized by State Board of Technical Education AND Degree or Diploma or Certificate in Industrial Safety recognized by the State Government.

Experience:

Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Civil - Minimum of four years post qualification experience/ training

Safety - Engineering Degree holders shall have minimum four years experience and other Degree/ Diploma holders shall have minimum seven years experience in a position of supervision or management in a Shipyard/ Factory in either the production or the maintenance or the safety department. The candidate shall have experience in handling activities related to HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) in a Shipyard/ Factory

Age Limit:

Age shall not exceed 35 years as on 25 September 2020.

Selection Process for Senior Project Officers Posts

The method of selection shall be through Personal Interview to be held at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi or interview through electronic media in view of Covid-19 pandemic issue

How to Apply CSL Senior Project Officers Posts

Applicants are required to do the One time Registration in the SAP Online portal and submit their application. The facility to submit their application can be accessed through our website www.cochinshipyard.com (Careers page) from 07 September 2020 to 25 September 2020

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-