CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2020 Released @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Check Response Sheet/Question Paper & Raise Objection till 5th Dec (12 Noon)

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2020 Released @csirnet.nta.nic.in: CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Answer Key has been released at the official Website of NTA (csirnet.nta.nic.in). The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 was conducted on 19, 21 & 26 November 2020 and 30 November 2020 (for the Examination Centres in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu for Subjects Mathematical Sciences & Chemical Sciences due to cyclone “Nivar”) through Computer Based Test (CBT).

The Question Papers, marked responses of each candidate and the Provisional Answer Keys for 05 Subjects (Life Sciences in 02 shifts on 21 November 2020; Chemical Sciences & Mathematical Sciences in 02 days on 19 and 26 November 2020) are now available on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the test may login into the website, using their application number and date of birth and click the link for the display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys.

Candidates may also challenge the answer keys, online through the dedicated link, at the above-mentioned website, giving details of their claims, with supporting evidence if any. For the challenge, they are required to pay processing fee of Rs 1000/- (Rs One Thousand only) per answer challenged. The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts. The payment can be made online, through payment gateway, using debit/credit card, Net Banking. No challenge will be considered without receipt of the processing fee.

This facility will be available from 3rd December (12:00 noon) to 5th December 2020 (12:00 noon). The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking upto 02:00 PM of 5th December 2020.

Steps to view NTA CSIR UGC NET Answer Key/ Question Paper/ Response Sheet and Raise objections

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click “Display Question Paper/ Answer Key Challenge”.

Step-3: Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

Step-4: Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”.

Step-5: You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

Step-6: The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for the challenge.

Step-7: If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

Step-8: After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to the next screen.

Step-9: You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

Step-10: You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

Step-11: Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in the case to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.

Step-12: You will find a screen displaying your challenges.

Step-13: Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of the required fee.

Step-14: Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 1,000/- for each question challenged.

Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

In case your challenge is found correct, your fee will be refunded in the same account.

The online CSIR UGC NET 2020 exam was held to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

The result of the CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).