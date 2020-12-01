CSIR UGC NET 2020 Expected Cutoff: Check CSIR NET Subjectwise & Categorywise Expected Cutoff (%) & Previous Cutoff Marks

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Expected Cutoff Subjectwise: NTA conducted CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam in online mode across different examination centres on 19th, 21st & 26th November and rescheduled the exam on 30th Nov for exam centers in the Union Territory of Puducherry and the state of Tamil Nadu due to cyclone “Nivar”. Candidates who have appeared for the exam must be expecting to clear the cut-off marks now. So based on the difficulty level of the Question Paper of 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam.
CSIR UGC NET 2020 Expected Cutoff (Percentage)
The difficulty level of the questions asked for the 5 subjects of CSIR UGC NET 2020 exam varied from ‘Moderate to Difficult’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam:
|
CSIR UGC NET 2020 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
55%-60%
|
50%-55%
|
45%-50%
|
35%-40%
|
25%-30%
|
25%-27%
|
Earth
Science
|
60%-65%
|
60%-65%
|
55%-60%
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
25%-30%
|
Life Science
|
50%-55%
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-27%
|
Mathematical
Science
|
50%-55%
|
45%-50%
|
45%-50%
|
35%-40%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-30%
|
Physical
Science
|
50%-55%
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-27%
|
CSIR UGC NET 2020 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
25%-30%
|
25%-27%
|
Earth
Science
|
55%-60%
|
50%-55%
|
47%-52%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
25%-27%
|
Life Science
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
40%-45%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-30%
|
25%-27%
|
Mathematical
Science
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-30%
|
25%-27%
|
Physical
Science
|
45%-50%
|
40%-45%
|
35%-40%
|
30%-35%
|
25%-27%
|
25%-27%
CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER & JUNE 2019 Previous Cutoff Percentage
|
CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
|
55.25 %
|
50.50 %
|
47.50 %
|
39.75 %
|
29.50 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth
|
64.29 %
|
60.77 %
|
57.38 %
|
48.95 %
|
44.31 %
|
29.35 %
|
Life
|
54.50 %
|
46.75 %
|
45.25 %
|
38.25 %
|
33.25 %
|
25.00 %
|
Mathematical Science
|
53.63 %
|
48.13 %
|
46.25 %
|
35.13 %
|
27.50 %
|
25.00 %
|
Physical
|
51.06 %
|
44.94 %
|
44.38 %
|
33.06 %
|
27.81 %
|
25.00 %
|
CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
|
49.73 %
|
45.45 %
|
42.75 %
|
35.78 %
|
26.55 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth
|
57.86 %
|
54.69 %
|
51.64 %
|
44.06 %
|
39.88 %
|
26.42 %
|
Life
|
49.05 %
|
42.08 %
|
40.73 %
|
34.43 %
|
29.93 %
|
25.00 %
|
Mathematical Science
|
48.27 %
|
43.32 %
|
41.63 %
|
31.62 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
|
Physical
|
45.95 %
|
40.45 %
|
39.94 %
|
29.75 %
|
25.03 %
|
25.00 %
Let’s have a look at the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 Minimum cut-off percentage for the award of fellowship/lectureship:
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
47.75%
|
36.25%
|
41.75%
|
34.25%
|
28.00%
|
25.00%
|
Earth
Science
|
57.54%
|
40.13%
|
50.65%
|
42.15%
|
39.18%
|
26.74%
|
Life Science
|
52.50%
|
33.75%
|
43.75%
|
35.25%
|
31.75%
|
25.00%
|
Mathematical
Science
|
55.75%
|
46.63%
|
48.88%
|
37.75%
|
30.50%
|
28.50%
|
Physical
Science
|
39.06%
|
33.13%
|
33.31%
|
27.00%
|
25.00%
|
25.00%
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
42.98%
|
33.00%
|
37.58%
|
30.83%
|
25.20%
|
25.00%
|
Earth
Science
|
51.79%
|
36.12%
|
45.59%
|
37.94%
|
35.26%
|
25.00%
|
Life Science
|
47.25%
|
33.00%
|
39.38%
|
31.73%
|
28.58%
|
25.00%
|
Mathematical
Science
|
50.18%
|
41.97%
|
43.99%
|
33.98%
|
27.45%
|
25.00%
|
Physical
Science
|
35.15%
|
33.00%
|
33.00%
|
25.00%
|
25.00%
|
25.00%
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
Display of Answer Key for Challenges
The Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges.
Result
The result of CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).