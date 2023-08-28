CWC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For AE and Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CWC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has invited online application for the 153 various posts including Accountant, Junior Technical Assistant, Assistant Engineer, Superintendent & other posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 24, 2023.
To apply for CWC Recruitment 2023 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree in Electrical Engineering/B.Com or BA (Commerce) or Chartered Accountant or Costs/Post Graduate Degree in any discipline/Degree in Agriculture with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification,
You can get all the detailed regarding the CWC Recruitment 2023 drive including educational qualification, age limit, salary, how to apply, selection process and others here.
CWC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 26, 2023
- Closing date of application: September 24, 2023
- Payment of Application Fees- Online: August 26 to September 24, 2023
- Download of Call letter for Examination: Around 10 days before exam
- Online Examination (Tentative dates): Will be intimated later
- Download of call letters for Interview/ Document verification: : Will be intimated later
CWC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Assistant Engineer (Civil)-18
Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-05
Accountant-24
Superintendent (General)-11
Junior Technical Assistant-81
Superintendent (General)- SRD (NE)-02
Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (NE)-10
Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (UT of Ladakh)-02
CWC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Name of posts
|Number of posts
|Application mode
|Last date to apply
|Official website
|https://cwceportal.com
CWC MO Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)-Degree in Civil Engineering
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-Degree in Electrical Engineering
- Accountant-B.Com or BA (Commerce) or Chartered Accountant or Costs and Works
Accountants or SAS Accountants of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department with about three years’ experience in Maintaining and auditing of Accounts in Industrial / Commercial /Departmental Undertakings.
- Superintendent (General)-Post Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognised University or Institution.
- Junior Technical Assistant-Degree in Agriculture or a degree with Zoology, Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry as one of the subjects
- Superintendent (General)- SRD (NE)-Post Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognised University or Institution
- Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (NE)-Degree in Agriculture or a degree with Zoology, Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry as one of the subjects
- Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (UT of Ladakh)-Degree in Agriculture or a degree with Zoology, Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry as one of the subjects
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.
CWC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
Selection Process
The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of a written test followed by interview and document verification as mentioned in the notification for various posts.
How To Apply For CWC Recruitment 2023?
- You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website- www.cewacor.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the link ‘Career @CWC (Direct Recruitment)’ and then click on the option.
- Step 3: Read the instructions given on Home page of the website.
- Step 4: Click on the link to apply online for Advt no. 2023/1 on the home page to open the On-Line Application Form.
- Step 5: To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id
- Step 7: Note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password.
- Step 8: Please take a print out of the application for future reference.