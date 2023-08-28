CWC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For AE and Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CWC Recruitment 2023: Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has invited application for the 153 Assistant Engineer and other posts on its official website- cwceportal.com. You can check eligibility, salary, educational qualification, age limit and others details here.

CWC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has invited online application for the 153 various posts including Accountant, Junior Technical Assistant, Assistant Engineer, Superintendent & other posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 24, 2023.

To apply for CWC Recruitment 2023 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree in Electrical Engineering/B.Com or BA (Commerce) or Chartered Accountant or Costs/Post Graduate Degree in any discipline/Degree in Agriculture with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification,

You can get all the detailed regarding the CWC Recruitment 2023 drive including educational qualification, age limit, salary, how to apply, selection process and others here.

CWC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 26, 2023

Closing date of application: September 24, 2023

Payment of Application Fees- Online: August 26 to September 24, 2023

Download of Call letter for Examination: Around 10 days before exam

Online Examination (Tentative dates): Will be intimated later

Download of call letters for Interview/ Document verification: : Will be intimated later

CWC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-18

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-05

Accountant-24

Superintendent (General)-11

Junior Technical Assistant-81

Superintendent (General)- SRD (NE)-02

Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (NE)-10

Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (UT of Ladakh)-02

CWC Recruitment 2023: Overview

CWC MO Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-Degree in Civil Engineering

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-Degree in Electrical Engineering

Accountant-B.Com or BA (Commerce) or Chartered Accountant or Costs and Works

Accountants or SAS Accountants of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department with about three years’ experience in Maintaining and auditing of Accounts in Industrial / Commercial /Departmental Undertakings.

Junior Technical Assistant-Degree in Agriculture or a degree with Zoology, Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry as one of the subjects

Superintendent (General)- SRD (NE)-Post Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognised University or Institution

Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (NE)-Degree in Agriculture or a degree with Zoology, Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry as one of the subjects

Junior Technical Assistant- SRD (UT of Ladakh)-Degree in Agriculture or a degree with Zoology, Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry as one of the subjects

Candidate should have an M.B.B.S. or equivalent degree from a medical College or medical institution recognised by the Medical Council of India.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.



Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of a written test followed by interview and document verification as mentioned in the notification for various posts.

How To Apply For CWC Recruitment 2023?