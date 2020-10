DDA Exam Date 2020 for Patwari, Jr. Secretariat Assistant and Other Posts Announced @dda.org.in, Check Here

DDA Exam Date 2020: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the exam date for online test for the post of Patwari, Jr. Secretariat Assistant,Surveyor, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Sr. Law Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), and Architectural Assistant on its Official website i.e. www.dda.org.in. DDA Online Exam will be held from 05 November 2020 and will continue till 12 November. The candidates who have applied for said posts can check the post-wise exam date through the table below:

Candidate should note that the exam date for the post of Stenographer shall be announced later.

Post Name Exam Date Shift Patwari 05 November 2020 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 06 November 2020 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 11 November 2020 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 12 November 2020 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM SO (Hort.) 08 November 2020 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Jr. Secretariat Assistant 08 November 2020 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 09 November 2020 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 10 November 2020 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Asstt. Director Planning 08 November 2020 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM Asstt. Director (System) 10 November 2020 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Dy. Director (System) 08 November 2020 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Dy. Director Planning 09 November 2020 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Planning Assistant 08 November 2020 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Surveyor 08 November 2020 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM Legal Assistant 08 November 2020 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Asstt. Accounts Officer 08 November 2020 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Sr. Law Officer 09 November 2020 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM Architectural Assistant 10 November 2020 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Note: The above dates of examination are final. However, owing to circumstances beyond its control, DDA reserves its right to change the date/ cancel the examination without any prior notice.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding the exam date.

