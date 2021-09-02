DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd September): Check Difficulty Level of Questions & Good Attempts to Clear Trained Graduate Teacher Cutoff Marks

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd September): This year Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced 12065 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Vacancies. The DSSSB TGT Maths Online Exam for Male Candidates is being held on 2nd & 4th September 2021. DSSSB TGT Teaching Posts can be a good opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become Government School Teacher. A DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) profile can offer you a government teaching job with a good salary package.
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 02/2021)
|
EWS
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
33 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female
|
26
|
310
|
91
|
39
|
85
|
551
|
34 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male
|
26
|
329
|
163
|
25
|
13
|
556
|
35 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male)
|
29
|
482
|
242
|
198
|
89
|
1040
|
36 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female)
|
36
|
339
|
96
|
207
|
146
|
824
|
37 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female)
|
48
|
397
|
142
|
359
|
221
|
1167
|
38 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male)
|
49
|
388
|
211
|
197
|
143
|
988
|
39 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male)
|
35
|
295
|
116
|
21
|
02
|
469
|
40 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female)
|
42
|
341
|
105
|
72
|
102
|
662
|
41 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male)
|
—
|
01
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
01
|
Total
|
291
|
2882
|
1166
|
1118
|
801
|
6258
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 03/2021)
|
EWS
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
49 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) Female
|
—
|
01
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
01
|
50 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (English) Male
|
48
|
483
|
277
|
69
|
152
|
1029
|
51 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (English) (Female)
|
25
|
381
|
179
|
188
|
188
|
961
|
52 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Male)
|
14
|
149
|
96
|
60
|
27
|
346
|
53 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Female)
|
20
|
262
|
151
|
93
|
45
|
571
|
54 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Male)
|
25
|
390
|
275
|
115
|
61
|
866
|
55 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Female)
|
33
|
527
|
281
|
206
|
112
|
1159
|
56 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Male)
|
17
|
173
|
104
|
57
|
31
|
382
|
57 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Female)
|
15
|
223
|
140
|
69
|
45
|
492
|
Total
|
197
|
2589
|
1503
|
857
|
661
|
5807
In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the DSSSB TGT 2021 Online Exam held on 2nd September 2021.
DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis
Let’s look at the Subject-wise Analysis of the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam:
|
Sections
|
Topics
|
Maximum Marks/No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts
|
Section-A
|
General Awareness
|
Current Events -National & International, History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National & International Organizations
|
20/20
|
Moderate
(10 to 12)
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning, Analogies, Puzzles, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal and Figure Classification, Arithmetical Number Series, etc
|
20/20
|
Easy to Moderate
(12 to 14)
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs
|
20/20
|
Easy to Moderate
(14 to 16)
|
English Language Test
|
Comprehension, Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, Usage of Words
|
20/20
|
Easy
(16 to 18)
|
Hindi Language Test
|
संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद, सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद, विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद, क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद, सन्धि, वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य), पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय, अलंकार, तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द, समास
|
20/20
|
Easy
(16 to 18)
|
Section-B
|
Teaching Methodology & Related Subject
|
2nd Sep - TGT Maths Male
|
100/100
|
Moderate to Difficult
(45 to 50)
|
Total
|
200
|
200/200
|
100 to 110
|
Important Highlights of the DSSSB TGT Exam:
- The DSSSB TGT exam was conducted online mode.
- The Question were asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.
- - A total of 200 MCQs were asked in the exam and each question was of 1 mark each.
- The time duration of the exam was 2 hours.
- On 2nd September, the online exam was conducted for TGT Maths subject for male candidates only.
- The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Online Exam and Document Verification.
|
The above analysis of the TGT Maths Exam held on 2nd September 2021 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam.