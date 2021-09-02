DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd September): Check Difficulty Level of Questions & Good Attempts to Clear Trained Graduate Teacher Cutoff Marks

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd September): Find the detailed exam analysis of the DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT Maths-Male) Exam held on 2nd Sep 2021 only here. The Online Exam will be conducted for the recruitment of 12605 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Vacancies. 

Created On: Sep 2, 2021 15:20 IST
DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd September): This year Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced 12065 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Vacancies. The DSSSB TGT Maths Online Exam for Male Candidates is being held on 2nd & 4th September 2021. DSSSB TGT Teaching Posts can be a good opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become Government School Teacher. A DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) profile can offer you a government teaching job with a good salary package.

Check DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Dates

Post Code

Name of the Post

DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 02/2021)

EWS

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Total

33 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female

26

310

91

39

85

551

34 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male

26

329

163

25

13

556

35 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male)

29

482

242

198

89

1040

36 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female)

36

339

96

207

146

824

37 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female)

48

397

142

359

221

1167

38 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male)

49

388

211

197

143

988

39 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male)

35

295

116

21

02

469

40 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female)

42

341

105

72

102

662

41 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male)

01

01

Total

291

2882

1166

1118

801

6258

Post Code

Name of the Post

DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 03/2021)

EWS

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Total

49 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) Female

01

01

50 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (English) Male

48

483

277

69

152

1029

51 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (English) (Female)

25

381

179

188

188

961

52 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Male)

14

149

96

60

27

346

53 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Female)

20

262

151

93

45

571

54 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Male)

25

390

275

115

61

866

55 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Female)

33

527

281

206

112

1159

56 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Male)

17

173

104

57

31

382

57 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Female)

15

223

140

69

45

492

Total

197

2589

1503

857

661

5807

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the DSSSB TGT 2021 Online Exam held on 2nd September 2021.

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis

Let’s look at the Subject-wise Analysis of the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam:

Sections

Topics

Maximum Marks/No. of Questions

Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts

Section-A

General Awareness

Current Events -National & International, History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National & International Organizations

20/20

Moderate

(10 to 12)

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning, Analogies, Puzzles, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal and Figure Classification, Arithmetical Number Series, etc

20/20

Easy to Moderate

(12 to 14)

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs

20/20

Easy to Moderate

(14 to 16)

English Language Test

Comprehension, Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, Usage of Words

20/20

Easy

(16 to 18)

Hindi Language Test

संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद, सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद, विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद, क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद, सन्धि, वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य), पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय, अलंकार, तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द, समास

20/20

Easy

(16 to 18)

Section-B

Teaching Methodology & Related Subject

2nd Sep - TGT Maths Male

100/100

 

Moderate to Difficult

(45 to 50)

Total

200

200/200

100 to 110

Important Highlights of the DSSSB TGT Exam:

- The DSSSB TGT exam was conducted online mode.

- The Question were asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

- - A total of 200 MCQs were asked in the exam and each question was of 1 mark each.

- The time duration of the exam was 2 hours.

- On 2nd September, the online exam was conducted for TGT Maths subject for male candidates only.

- The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Online Exam and Document Verification.

The above analysis of the TGT Maths Exam held on 2nd September 2021 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam.

FAQ

What are the Exam Dates for DSSSB 2021 TGT Exam?

2nd September To 10th October 2021

Where will DSSSB 2021 TGT Admit Card get released?

Dsssb.Delhi.Gov.In

How many vacancies have been announced under DSSSB TGT 2021 Recruitment (2/21 & 3/21)?

12065 Vacancies Of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Under Different Subjects
