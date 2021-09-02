DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd September): Check Difficulty Level of Questions & Good Attempts to Clear Trained Graduate Teacher Cutoff Marks

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis (2 nd September): Find the detailed exam analysis of the DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT Maths-Male) Exam held on 2 nd Sep 2021 only here. The Online Exam will be conducted for the recruitment of 12605 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Vacancies.

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis (2nd September): This year Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced 12065 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Vacancies. The DSSSB TGT Maths Online Exam for Male Candidates is being held on 2nd & 4th September 2021. DSSSB TGT Teaching Posts can be a good opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become Government School Teacher. A DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) profile can offer you a government teaching job with a good salary package.

Post Code Name of the Post DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 02/2021) EWS UR OBC SC ST Total 33 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female 26 310 91 39 85 551 34 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male 26 329 163 25 13 556 35 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male) 29 482 242 198 89 1040 36 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female) 36 339 96 207 146 824 37 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female) 48 397 142 359 221 1167 38 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male) 49 388 211 197 143 988 39 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male) 35 295 116 21 02 469 40 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female) 42 341 105 72 102 662 41 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male) — 01 — — — 01 Total 291 2882 1166 1118 801 6258 Post Code Name of the Post DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 03/2021) EWS UR OBC SC ST Total 49 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) Female — 01 — — — 01 50 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (English) Male 48 483 277 69 152 1029 51 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (English) (Female) 25 381 179 188 188 961 52 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Male) 14 149 96 60 27 346 53 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Female) 20 262 151 93 45 571 54 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Male) 25 390 275 115 61 866 55 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Female) 33 527 281 206 112 1159 56 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Male) 17 173 104 57 31 382 57 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Female) 15 223 140 69 45 492 Total 197 2589 1503 857 661 5807

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the DSSSB TGT 2021 Online Exam held on 2nd September 2021.

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Analysis

Let’s look at the Subject-wise Analysis of the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam:

Sections Topics Maximum Marks/No. of Questions Difficulty Level/ Good Attempts Section-A General Awareness Current Events -National & International, History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National & International Organizations 20/20 Moderate (10 to 12) General Intelligence & Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning, Analogies, Puzzles, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal and Figure Classification, Arithmetical Number Series, etc 20/20 Easy to Moderate (12 to 14) Arithmetical & Numerical Ability Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs 20/20 Easy to Moderate (14 to 16) English Language Test Comprehension, Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, Usage of Words 20/20 Easy (16 to 18) Hindi Language Test संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद, सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद, विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद, क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद, सन्धि, वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य), पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय, अलंकार, तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द, समास 20/20 Easy (16 to 18) Section-B Teaching Methodology & Related Subject 2nd Sep - TGT Maths Male 100/100 Moderate to Difficult (45 to 50) Total 200 200/200 100 to 110

Important Highlights of the DSSSB TGT Exam:

- The DSSSB TGT exam was conducted online mode.

- The Question were asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

- - A total of 200 MCQs were asked in the exam and each question was of 1 mark each.

- The time duration of the exam was 2 hours.

- On 2nd September, the online exam was conducted for TGT Maths subject for male candidates only.

- The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in Online Exam and Document Verification.

The above analysis of the TGT Maths Exam held on 2nd September 2021 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam.