DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Begins from Tomorrow for 12065 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Clear Online Teacher Recruitment Exam

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Begins from Tomorrow for 12065 Vacancies: The Online Exam for the recruitment of 13043 Vacancies under the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT-12065 Vacancies), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari will be conducted by Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) beginning from 2nd September 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule for the link given below:
Check DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Dates
Cracking DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the DSSSB TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam with flying colors.
The exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam:
|
DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
Maximum Marks
|
No. of Questions
|
Time Allotted
|
Section-A
|
2 hours
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
English Language Test
|
20
|
20
|
Hindi Language Test
|
20
|
20
|
Section-B
|
Teaching Methodology
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking DSSSB TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam:
1. Revise the Important Topics
DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam will be conducted in different subjects. Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of their respective subjects for which they have applied. Candidates can check the details 13043 Vacancies subject-wise from the table given below:
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 02/2021)
|
EWS
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
33 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female
|
26
|
310
|
91
|
39
|
85
|
551
|
34 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male
|
26
|
329
|
163
|
25
|
13
|
556
|
35 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male)
|
29
|
482
|
242
|
198
|
89
|
1040
|
36 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female)
|
36
|
339
|
96
|
207
|
146
|
824
|
37 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female)
|
48
|
397
|
142
|
359
|
221
|
1167
|
38 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male)
|
49
|
388
|
211
|
197
|
143
|
988
|
39 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male)
|
35
|
295
|
116
|
21
|
02
|
469
|
40 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female)
|
42
|
341
|
105
|
72
|
102
|
662
|
41 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male)
|
—
|
01
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
01
|
Total
|
291
|
2882
|
1166
|
1118
|
801
|
6258
|
Post Code
|
Name of the Post
|
DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 03/2021)
|
EWS
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
49 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) Female
|
—
|
01
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
01
|
50 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (English) Male
|
48
|
483
|
277
|
69
|
152
|
1029
|
51 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (English) (Female)
|
25
|
381
|
179
|
188
|
188
|
961
|
52 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Male)
|
14
|
149
|
96
|
60
|
27
|
346
|
53 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Female)
|
20
|
262
|
151
|
93
|
45
|
571
|
54 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Male)
|
25
|
390
|
275
|
115
|
61
|
866
|
55 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Female)
|
33
|
527
|
281
|
206
|
112
|
1159
|
56 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Male)
|
17
|
173
|
104
|
57
|
31
|
382
|
57 / 21
|
Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Female)
|
15
|
223
|
140
|
69
|
45
|
492
|
Total
|
197
|
2589
|
1503
|
857
|
661
|
5807
2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Accuracy & Time Management
Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers to score high marks in DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year papers from the links given below:
|
TGT Previous Year Papers
3. Maintain Your Speed
DSSSB Tier-I examination will be an online exam with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) comprising of 2 Sections- A & B. Remember that there will be no sectional cut-offs. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.
4. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, and ID Proof
Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:
Direct Link to Download Admit Card
Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.
5. Don’t Take Stress
Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.
|
Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.