DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Begins from Tomorrow for 12065 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Clear Online Teacher Recruitment Exam

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Begins from Tomorrow for 12065 Vacancies: Check last-minute tips for clearing the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam for 12065 Trained Graduate Teacher Vacancies. The Online exam will be conducted in Objective MCQ format.

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Begins from Tomorrow for 12065 Vacancies: The Online Exam for the recruitment of 13043 Vacancies under the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT-12065 Vacancies), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari will be conducted by Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) beginning from 2nd September 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule for the link given below:

Cracking DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the DSSSB TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam with flying colors.

The exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam:

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Pattern Sections Maximum Marks No. of Questions Time Allotted Section-A 2 hours General Awareness 20 20 General Intelligence & Reasoning 20 20 Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 English Language Test 20 20 Hindi Language Test 20 20 Section-B Teaching Methodology 100 100 Total 200 200

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking DSSSB TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam will be conducted in different subjects. Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of their respective subjects for which they have applied. Candidates can check the details 13043 Vacancies subject-wise from the table given below:

Post Code Name of the Post DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 02/2021) EWS UR OBC SC ST Total 33 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female 26 310 91 39 85 551 34 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male 26 329 163 25 13 556 35 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male) 29 482 242 198 89 1040 36 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female) 36 339 96 207 146 824 37 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female) 48 397 142 359 221 1167 38 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male) 49 388 211 197 143 988 39 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male) 35 295 116 21 02 469 40 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female) 42 341 105 72 102 662 41 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male) — 01 — — — 01 Total 291 2882 1166 1118 801 6258 Post Code Name of the Post DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 03/2021) EWS UR OBC SC ST Total 49 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) Female — 01 — — — 01 50 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (English) Male 48 483 277 69 152 1029 51 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (English) (Female) 25 381 179 188 188 961 52 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Male) 14 149 96 60 27 346 53 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Female) 20 262 151 93 45 571 54 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Male) 25 390 275 115 61 866 55 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Female) 33 527 281 206 112 1159 56 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Male) 17 173 104 57 31 382 57 / 21 Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Female) 15 223 140 69 45 492 Total 197 2589 1503 857 661 5807

2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Accuracy & Time Management

Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers to score high marks in DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year papers from the links given below:

3. Maintain Your Speed

DSSSB Tier-I examination will be an online exam with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) comprising of 2 Sections- A & B. Remember that there will be no sectional cut-offs. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

Must Read: KVS 2021 Teachers Salary Increased under 7th Pay Commission

4. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

5. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.