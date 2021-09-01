DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Begins from Tomorrow for 12065 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Clear Online Teacher Recruitment Exam

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Begins from Tomorrow for 12065 Vacancies: Check last-minute tips for clearing the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam for 12065 Trained Graduate Teacher Vacancies. The Online exam will be conducted in Objective MCQ format.

Created On: Sep 1, 2021 13:25 IST
DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Begins from Tomorrow for 12065 Vacancies: The Online Exam for the recruitment of 13043 Vacancies under the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT-12065 Vacancies), Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Teacher (Nursery), Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Counselor, Head Clerk, and Patwari will be conducted by Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) beginning from 2nd September 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule for the link given below:

Cracking DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the DSSSB TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam with flying colors.

Check DSSSB 2021 TGT Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus
Check DSSSB PRT TGT PGT 2021 Teachers’ Salary
Check DSSSB 2021 TGT Eligibility Criteria

The exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam:

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam Pattern

Sections

Maximum Marks

No. of Questions

Time Allotted

Section-A

2 hours

General Awareness

20

20

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20

20

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

English Language Test

20

20

Hindi Language Test

20

20

Section-B

Teaching Methodology

100

100

Total

200

200

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking DSSSB TGT Teacher Recruitment 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics

DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam will be conducted in different subjects. Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of their respective subjects for which they have applied. Candidates can check the details 13043 Vacancies subject-wise from the table given below:

Post Code

Name of the Post

DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 02/2021)

EWS

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Total

33 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Female

26

310

91

39

85

551

34 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) Male

26

329

163

25

13

556

35 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Male)

29

482

242

198

89

1040

36 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Natural Sc.) (Female)

36

339

96

207

146

824

37 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Female)

48

397

142

359

221

1167

38 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) (Male)

49

388

211

197

143

988

39 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Male)

35

295

116

21

02

469

40 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Sc.) (Female)

42

341

105

72

102

662

41 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) (Male)

01

01

Total

291

2882

1166

1118

801

6258

Post Code

Name of the Post

DSSSB Vacancy (Advt No. 03/2021)

EWS

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Total

49 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Bengali) Female

01

01

50 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (English) Male

48

483

277

69

152

1029

51 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (English) (Female)

25

381

179

188

188

961

52 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Male)

14

149

96

60

27

346

53 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Urdu) (Female)

20

262

151

93

45

571

54 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Male)

25

390

275

115

61

866

55 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) (Female)

33

527

281

206

112

1159

56 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Male)

17

173

104

57

31

382

57 / 21

Trained Graduate Teacher (Punjabi) (Female)

15

223

140

69

45

492

Total

197

2589

1503

857

661

5807

2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Accuracy & Time Management

Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers to score high marks in DSSSB TGT 2021 Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year papers from the links given below:

3. Maintain Your Speed

DSSSB Tier-I examination will be an online exam with multiple-choice questions (MCQs) comprising of 2 Sections- A & B. Remember that there will be no sectional cut-offs. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

4. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

5. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.  

FAQ

What are the Exam Dates for DSSSB 2021 TGT Exam?

2nd September To 10th October 2021

Where will DSSSB 2021 TGT Admit Card get released?

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

How many vacancies have been announced under DSSSB TGT 2021 Recruitment (2/21 & 3/21)?

12065 Vacancies Of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) under different subjects

