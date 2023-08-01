CBSE Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 2 (with Answers)

Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Class 12 MCQs: Check these Multiple Choice Questions with Answers from CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 2. These MCQs will clear your concepts and also help you in scoring more marks in CBSE Board exam 2024.

Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers

1 Electrostatic field is ______ inside a conductor

a) Infinite b) Constant c) Zero d) None

Ans: c) zero

2 The electrostatic potential on the perpendicular bisector due to an electric dipole is _____________.

Negative 0 1 Infinite

Ans: (b) Zero

3 _________ is the process in which a region is made free from any electric field.

Electrostatic forcing Electrostatic binding Electrostatic shielding None of the options

Ans: (c) Electrostatic shielding

4 For any charge configuration, the equipotential surface through a point is _____ to an electric field at that point.

a) Perpendicular b) Normal c) Both a and b d) Parallel

Ans: d) both a and b

5 How to increase the capacity of the parallel plate capacitor?

Decrease the area of the plate Increase the area of the plate Increase the distance between the plate None of the above

Ans: (b) Increase the area of the plate

6 The work done by the external force in bringing the charge q from infinity to a point is called as

a) Electric field due to charge q at that point b) Potential energy due to charge q at that point c) Both a and b d) None

Ans: b) potential energy due to charge q at that point

7 When air is replaced by a dielectric medium of constant K, the maximum force of attraction between two charges separated by a distance

(a) increases K times

(b) remains unchanged

(c) decreases K times

(d) increases K-1 times

Ans: (c) decreases K times

9 A hollow metal sphere of radius 10 cm is charged such that the potential on its surface becomes 80 V. The potential at the centre of the sphere is:

80 V 800 V 8 V zero

Ans: a) 80 V

10 A, B and C are three points in a uniform electric field. The electric potential is:

a) maximum at A b) maximum at B c) maximum at C d) same at all three points A, B and C

Ans: (b) maximum at B

