CBSE Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 2 (with Answers)

Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Class 12 MCQ Questions: Jagran Josh has cpecially compiled these CBSE Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance class 12 MCQ with answers from 12th grade Physics Chapter 2 Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance, along with their respective answers. These specially-crafted questions are chosen and designed according to the latest CBSE 12th Physics syllabus 2023-24 and NCERT rationalised content. By practising these chapter-wise MCQs, students will be able to enhance their exam preparation for the upcoming CBSE Board 2024 Physics paper.
Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers
1 Electrostatic field is ______ inside a conductor
- a) Infinite
- b) Constant
- c) Zero
- d) None
Ans: c) zero
2 The electrostatic potential on the perpendicular bisector due to an electric dipole is _____________.
- Negative
- 0
- 1
- Infinite
Ans: (b) Zero
3 _________ is the process in which a region is made free from any electric field.
- Electrostatic forcing
- Electrostatic binding
- Electrostatic shielding
- None of the options
Ans: (c) Electrostatic shielding
4 For any charge configuration, the equipotential surface through a point is _____ to an electric field at that point.
- a) Perpendicular
- b) Normal
- c) Both a and b
- d) Parallel
Ans: d) both a and b
5 How to increase the capacity of the parallel plate capacitor?
- Decrease the area of the plate
- Increase the area of the plate
- Increase the distance between the plate
- None of the above
Ans: (b) Increase the area of the plate
6 The work done by the external force in bringing the charge q from infinity to a point is called as
- a) Electric field due to charge q at that point
- b) Potential energy due to charge q at that point
- c) Both a and b
- d) None
Ans: b) potential energy due to charge q at that point
7 When air is replaced by a dielectric medium of constant K, the maximum force of attraction between two charges separated by a distance
(a) increases K times
(b) remains unchanged
(c) decreases K times
(d) increases K-1 times
Ans: (c) decreases K times
9 A hollow metal sphere of radius 10 cm is charged such that the potential on its surface becomes 80 V. The potential at the centre of the sphere is:
- 80 V
- 800 V
- 8 V
- zero
Ans: a) 80 V
10 A, B and C are three points in a uniform electric field. The electric potential is:
- a) maximum at A
- b) maximum at B
- c) maximum at C
- d) same at all three points A, B and C
Ans: (b) maximum at B
