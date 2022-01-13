ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2022 for UDC, Steno & MTS Posts, Apply online from 15 January onwards @esic.nic.in

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2022 Notification out at esic.nic.in for 185 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESiC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, and Multi-tasking staff in the Haryana region. Interested candidates can apply online from 15 January 2022 onwards. The last date of online application is 15 February 2022. A total of 185 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can go through this notification to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 15 February 2022

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

UDC - 96 Posts

Stenographer - 13 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff - 76 Posts

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

UDC - degree of a recognized University or equivalent; Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

Stenographer - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; Skill Test Norms: Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute; Transcription (Only on computers): 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi).

Multi Tasking Staff - Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

UDC - Between 18 to 27 years

Stenographer -Between 18 to 27 years

Multi Tasking Staff - Between 18 to 25 years

ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2022 Salary

UDC - Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Stenographer -Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Multi Tasking Staff - Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission

Download ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification

How to apply for ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2022

The candidates willing to apply for the above posts are advised to refer to the detailed advertisement regarding eligibility criteria, application fee etc. The link for submission of the online application will be available on the ESIC website www.esic.nic.in from 15th January 2022. The last date of application submission is 15 February 2022.

Latest Government Jobs:

UKSSSC Chief Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 272 Vacancies @sssc.uk.gov.in

Top 9 Government Jobs announced for 2022: Railways, Banks, Defence among top recruiters

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022 for BRC, CDS & Other Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 6 Jan onwards

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Salary upto 31,000/-