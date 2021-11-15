Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021 Update: Check Notice for Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking and Others @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released notice for the Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking and others for  State Tax Inspector posts on its official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check details here.

Created On: Nov 15, 2021 16:27 IST
GPSC State Tax Inspector Mark-Sheet 2021

GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021 Update: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a short notification regarding the Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking/Answer-Book update for the post of State Tax Inspector posts against Advertisement No. 109/2019-20. 
All such candidates, who appeared in GPSC State Tax Inspector Combined Competitive Exam can get their Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking/Answer-Book etc from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)  has uploaded the details of the instructions regarding the Mark-Sheet and Re-Checking of marks in Answer-Book for the  State Tax Inspector, Class-3 posts against Advertisement  109/2019-20. Commission has also released the detail about how to receive a copy of Answer-Book for the above examination. 

As per the short notice released, candidates can apply for the Mark-sheet and Re-Checking through the online system. Candidates can sent their Application & Payment Through the link-https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates will have to pay  Rs.50/-for Mark-sheet and Re-Checking. 

Commission will receive the Application to Receive Mark Sheet of Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the posts of State Tax Inspector, Class-3 (Advertisement No. 109/2019-20).  
It is noted that GPSC had conducted the Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the the  posts of State Tax Inspector on 10 & 11 July, 2021. Candidates should note that the last date for sending the application is 29.11.2021.

Commission has also invited application for Re-Checking for the Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the posts of State Tax Inspector, Class-3 (Advertisement No. 109/2019-20) held on 10 & 11 July, 2021. Candidates can sent their application for the Re-Checking  on or before 14.12.2021.

How to Download: GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021 Update 

  1. Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Advertisements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link- Detailed Instructions regarding 1. Mark-Sheet and 2. Re-Checking of marks in Answer-Book and 3. To receive a copy of Answer-Book  Advertisement   109/2019-20 State Tax Inspector, Class-3   Class-3  View attachment on the homepage.
  4. It will redirect you to a new page where you will get the PDF of the GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021 Update.
  5. Download the same and save it for future reference.

