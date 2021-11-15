GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021 Update: Check Notice for Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking and Others @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released notice for the Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking and others for State Tax Inspector posts on its official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check details here.

GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021 Update: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a short notification regarding the Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking/Answer-Book update for the post of State Tax Inspector posts against Advertisement No. 109/2019-20.

All such candidates, who appeared in GPSC State Tax Inspector Combined Competitive Exam can get their Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking/Answer-Book etc from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the details of the instructions regarding the Mark-Sheet and Re-Checking of marks in Answer-Book for the State Tax Inspector, Class-3 posts against Advertisement 109/2019-20. Commission has also released the detail about how to receive a copy of Answer-Book for the above examination.

As per the short notice released, candidates can apply for the Mark-sheet and Re-Checking through the online system. Candidates can sent their Application & Payment Through the link-https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates will have to pay Rs.50/-for Mark-sheet and Re-Checking.

Commission will receive the Application to Receive Mark Sheet of Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the posts of State Tax Inspector, Class-3 (Advertisement No. 109/2019-20).

It is noted that GPSC had conducted the Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the the posts of State Tax Inspector on 10 & 11 July, 2021. Candidates should note that the last date for sending the application is 29.11.2021.

Commission has also invited application for Re-Checking for the Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the posts of State Tax Inspector, Class-3 (Advertisement No. 109/2019-20) held on 10 & 11 July, 2021. Candidates can sent their application for the Re-Checking on or before 14.12.2021.

How to Download: GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021 Update