HAL Apprentice 2021 Notification Released @hal.india.co.in, Check Application Process, Eligibility & Other Posts

HAL Apprentice 2021 Notification released at hal.india.co.in, Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

HAL Apprentice 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Bangalore Complex has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Training in “Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Welder, COPA, Foundryman and Sheet Metal Worker” Trades for the batch commencing from October 2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last Date for submission of application: 28 July 2021

HAL Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed Craftsmen Training from recognized ITI’s of Karnataka state only are eligible to apply.

Download HAL Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

HAL Application Form

Official Website

HAL Apprentice 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates for Apprenticeship Training is based on merit. The selected candidates will be informed through HAL website www.hal-india.com/career on or before 23rd August 2021.

How to apply for HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by submitting applications to the District Employment Exchanges where the applicant has registered or directly to Technical Training Institute, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Suranjan Das Road, Vimanapura Post, Bengaluru - 560017 latest by 28 July 2021.

