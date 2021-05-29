Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 for 21 Electrician Grade 2 & Electrician cum Lineman Posts

Hindustan Copper Limited HCL Recruitment 2021 Released at hindustancopper.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 29, 2021 17:16 IST
Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Electrician Grade 2 & Electrician cum Lineman. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 15 July 2021

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Electrician Grade 2 - 20 Posts
  • Electrician cum Librarian Grade 2 - 1 Post

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Electrician Grade 2 - ITI Electrician with 4 years experience/NCVT (Electrician) with 3 years experience.
  • Electrician cum Librarian Grade 2 -  ITI Electrician with 4 years experience/NCVT (Electrician) with 3 years experience.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - below 30 years

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Salary -  Rs. 18180-3%-37310/-

How to apply for Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the offline mode latest by 15 July 2021. The applications should be reached to the Hindustan Copper Limited,  Tamra Bhawan, 1, Ashutosh Chowdhary Avenue, Kolkata - 700019.

