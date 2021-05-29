Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 for 21 Electrician Grade 2 & Electrician cum Lineman Posts

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Electrician Grade 2 & Electrician cum Lineman. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 July 2021

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Electrician Grade 2 - 20 Posts

Electrician cum Librarian Grade 2 - 1 Post

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Electrician Grade 2 - ITI Electrician with 4 years experience/NCVT (Electrician) with 3 years experience.

Electrician cum Librarian Grade 2 - ITI Electrician with 4 years experience/NCVT (Electrician) with 3 years experience.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - below 30 years

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 18180-3%-37310/-

Download Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the offline mode latest by 15 July 2021. The applications should be reached to the Hindustan Copper Limited, Tamra Bhawan, 1, Ashutosh Chowdhary Avenue, Kolkata - 700019.

Latest Government Jobs:

WB Health Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for COVID-19 Volunteer as MO, Nursing Personnel, Doctor & Others

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification out, 3378 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ sr.indianrailways.gov.in

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 559 Vacancies at Lower Primary Schools

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: 13000+ Vacancies Notified for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff @dsssb.delhi.gov.in|Apply Online