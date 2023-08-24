How to Join ISRO? Chandrayaan-3 Mission 2023 Inspiring Youth to Become Space Scientist, Engineer, Research Officer

Sl No. Post Level in the Pay Matrix Rs. Eligibility Criteria Upper Age Limit(UR) Selection Methodology Career Prospects

1 Technician-B L-3 (21700 - 69100) SSLC Pass + ITI / NTC / NAC from NCVT (minimum two years course) 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of qualifying nature). Can progress up to the post of Assistant Engineer in Level 12 (78800 - 209200) through the Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

2 Technical Assistant L-7(44900-142400) Diploma in Engineering with first class, from a State recognized Board, in the required discipline as per the job nature of the post in the Centre 35 Written Test + Skill Test (curriculum-based) (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress upto the post of Technical Officer-SG in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through

3 Scientific Assistant L-7(44900-142400) B.Sc with first class from a recognized University/ Institution, in the required discipline as per the job nature of the post in the Centre. 35 Written Test + Skill Test (curriculum-based) (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress upto the post of Scientific Officer-SG in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance

4 Library Assistant 'A' L-7 (44900-142400) Graduation + First Class in Master's Degree in Library Science/Library & Information Science or equivalent from recognised University/Institution. 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress upto the post of Chief Librarian in Level 13-A (131100 - 216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance

5 Technical Assistant (Sound Recording) For DECU Ahmedabad L-7 (44900-142400) Diploma (minimum 3 years duration) with First Class in Sound Engineering/ Sound Recording from recognized Institutions 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress upto the post of Technical Officer-SG (Sound Recording) in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance

6 Technical Assistant(Videography)For DECU, Ahmedabad L-7 (44900-142400) Diploma (minimum 3 years duration) with First Class in Cinematography/ Videography from recognized Institutions 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress up to the post of Technical Officer-SG (Videography) in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

7 Programme Assistant For DECU, Ahmedabad L-8 (47600-151100) Master's Degree (minimum 2 years duration) with First Class in Film & TV Production / Development Communication/ Mass Communication from Government recognized Colleges/Institutions. 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress up to the post of Executive Producer in Level 14 (144200-218200) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance. Those who possess Ph.D. at the time of Review may also progress to the post of Chief Producer in Level 14

8 Social Research Assistant For DECU, Ahmedabad L-8 (47600-151100) Master's Degree (minimum 2 years duration) with First Class in Social Work/ Sociology/ Development Communication/ Mass Communication from Government recognized Institutions. 35 Written Test + Interview Can progress up to the post of Social Research Officer - G in Level 14 (144200-218200) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance. Those who possess Ph.D. at the time of Review may also progress to the post of Social Research Officer - H in Level 14

9 Media Library Assistant -A For DECU, Ahmedabad L-7 (44900-142400) Graduation + Master's Degree with First Class in Library Science/Library Information Science or equivalent from UGC/ AICTE/ Govt. recognized Institutions 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress up to Chief Media Librarian in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

10 Scientific Assistant - A (Multimedia) for DECU, Ahmedabad L-7 (44900-142400) Essential Qualification: B.Sc in Multimedia/Animation (minimum 3 years duration) with 1st class from UGC/AICTE/Govt. recognized Colleges/Institutions. 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress up to Scientific Officer-SG (Multimedia) in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

11 Junior Producer L-10 (56100 - 177500) Ph.D. holders in relevant field (Film & TV Production / Development Communication / Mass Communication) 35 Personal interview Can progress upto the post of Chief Producer in Level 14 (144200-218200)

12 Social Research Officer - C L-10 (56100 - 177500) Ph.D. holders in relevant field (Social work/ Sociology/ Development Communication/ Mass Communication) 35 Personal interview Can progress upto the post of Social Research Officer - H in Level 14 (144200-218200)

13 Scientist/ Engineer-SC L-10(56100-177500) BE/BTech with GATE score-based recruitments:

BE/BTech or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above plus a valid GATE score;

The qualification as prescribed above should have been pursued and completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University/Institution concerned. 28 Interview (Candidates are shortlisted for interview based on their GATE score) Can progress up to Distinguished Scientist in Level 16 (205400-224400) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

BE/BTech/MSc-based recruitments:

BE/BTech or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above;

The qualification as prescribed above should have been pursued and completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University/Institution concerned. 28 Written Test + Interview.

Engineering degree with MBA-based recruitments:

Engineering degree with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above + MBA in First Class.

The qualification as prescribed above should have been pursued and completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University/Institution concerned. 30 Written Test + Interview.

ME/M Tech-based recruitments:

ME/M Tech or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above with pre-eligibility qualification of BE/BTech/MSc or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above.

The qualification as prescribed above should have been pursued and completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University/Institution concerned. 30 Written Test + Interview.

14 Scientist/ Engineer-SD L-11 (67700-208700) Candidates with Ph.D. qualifications are considered for the post of Scientist/Engineer-SD in Level 11 on the requirement. A live register is maintained on the ISRO Website for the registration of Ph.D. candidates.

Pre-eligibility conditions:

(1) ME/M Tech/MS/MSc or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above;

(2) BE/BTech or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above;

(3) B.SC or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above;

The essential qualification and pre-eligibility qualification as prescribed above should have been pursued and completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University/Institution concerned. 35 Interview.

15 Medical Officer-SC L-10 (56100-177500) MBBS recognized and registered with Medical Council of India + 2 years clinical experience 2-year Diploma preferred 35 Interview. Can progress up to Medical Officer G/Chief Medical Officer in Level 14 (144200-218200) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

16 Medical Officer-SD L-11 (67700-208700) M.B.B.S + M.D/MS recognized and registered with Medical Council of India OR M.B.B.S + Diploma (Two years duration) recognized and registered with Medical Council of India with five years experience Candidates with MD/MS are considered for direct recruitment to the post of Medical Officer-SD on requirement. No Upper age Limit Interview. Can progress upto Medical Officer G/Chief Medical Officer in Level 14 (144200-218200) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance

17 Radiographer-A L-4 (25500-81100) Diploma in Radiography with First class 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress up to Senior Radiographer-B in Level 10 (56100-177500) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

18 Pharmacist-A L-5 (29200-92300) Diploma in Pharmacy with First class 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of qualifying nature) Can progress up to Senior Pharmacist-B in Level 10 (56100-177500) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

19 Lab Technician-A L-4 (25500-81100) SSLC/SSC + First class Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of not less than two years duration, awarded by a Medical College or any Institute recognized by the State / Central Government. 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress up to Senior Lab Technician–B in Level 10 (56100-177500) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

20 Nurse-B L-7 (44900-142400) SSLC/SSC + First Class Diploma of three years duration in Nursing recognized by State / Central Government (Nursing) qualification should be registered with respective State Nursing Councils). 35 Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.) Can progress up to Nursing Superintendent in Level 11 (67700-208700) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.