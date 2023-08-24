How to Join ISRO? Chandrayaan-3 Mission 2023 Inspiring Youth to Become Space Scientist, Engineer, Research Officer

How to Join ISRO as Space Scientist, Engineer, Research Officer? As the Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved the milestone on August 23, 2023, by landing and touching down on the south polar region of the Moon, millions of young Indians are getting inspired to join ISRO to contribute to the success of India in space exploration. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the premier space agency of India. It is responsible for designing, developing, launching, and operating space programs for peaceful purposes. In this article, we are going to share the ways to join ISRO as a Space Scientist, Engineer, Research Officer, and Technician to help the youth of India in becoming a part of the renowned space organisation.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023
'India🇮🇳,
I reached my destination
and you too!'
: Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 has successfully
soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.
Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3
How to Become a Space Scientist in ISRO?
For aspiring young individuals pondering the path to becoming a scientist at ISRO, adhering to a structured educational trajectory encompassing essential subjects holds paramount significance. Whether through direct selection or via the CRB examination, ISRO typically seeks candidates with a solid grasp of and proficiency in the domains of astronomy, physics, and mathematics. Let’s have a look at the step-by-step process education and specializations candidates need to know about before becoming a scientist in ISRO:
|
Steps to Become a Space Scientist in ISRO
|
Step-1
|
During 10+2 level of secondary level education, the students need to have MPC subjects (Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry)
|
Step-2
|
After passing the higher secondary school with a CGPA or percentage (above 75%), the students should enroll in one of the many engineering branches available through JEE Advanced and JEE Mains. Even though the list of best engineering courses is long, the students must pursue BTech or BE in courses such as Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Radio Engineering, and other related fields.
|
Step-3
|
After completing the BTech/BE degree, candidates need to give the ISRO Centralized Recruitment Board (ICRB) exam. The eligibility for taking this exam is that a candidate must hold a BTech or BE degree in Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical, or any other related field with a minimum aggregate of 65% marks or 6.8 CGPA on a scale of 10. After clearing the exam, the shortlisted candidates have to appear for a written test and an interview round to join the organization successfully.
|
Step-4
|
Another way of becoming a scientist in ISRO is for those who have completed their Master's (MSc, ME, or MTech) and PhD in related specializations. Some of the top MTech courses include, such as geophysics, geoinformatics, instrumentation, applied mathematics, etc. The ISRO Scientist selection process includes a written test and an interview.
|
Step-5
|
Candidates can also apply for a position as a junior research fellow at ISRO, which allows them to conduct research as scientists and engineers. The selection process for a Scientist in ISRO is quite difficult and requires the highest level of intelligence.
Candidates must note that ISRO prefers to recruit fresh graduates from the top engineering colleges in India such as IISc, IITs, NIT, IIST, and other highly reputed government and private institutes. So it will be advantageous of pursuing an engineering degree as the students with excellent academic records are absorbed in the organisation.
How To Join ISRO As Scientist, Engineer, Research Officer and Technician?
ISRO provides career opportunities in various fields of specialization and qualifications. There will be an initial screening based on academic performance, and other parameters given in the online applications and only those screened-in candidates shall be called for written test/interview as per ISRO Recruitment procedures. Let’s look at the details of career opportunities at ISRO:
|
Sl No.
|
Post
|
Level in the Pay Matrix Rs.
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Upper Age Limit(UR)
|
Selection Methodology
|
Career Prospects
|
1
|
Technician-B
|
L-3 (21700 - 69100)
|
SSLC Pass + ITI / NTC / NAC from NCVT (minimum two years course)
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of qualifying nature).
|
Can progress up to the post of Assistant Engineer in Level 12 (78800 - 209200) through the Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
|
2
|
Technical Assistant
|
L-7(44900-142400)
|
Diploma in Engineering with first class, from a State recognized Board, in the required discipline as per the job nature of the post in the Centre
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (curriculum-based) (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress upto the post of Technical Officer-SG in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through
|
3
|
Scientific Assistant
|
L-7(44900-142400)
|
B.Sc with first class from a recognized University/ Institution, in the required discipline as per the job nature of the post in the Centre.
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (curriculum-based) (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress upto the post of Scientific Officer-SG in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance
|
4
|
Library Assistant 'A'
|
L-7 (44900-142400)
|
Graduation + First Class in Master's Degree in Library Science/Library & Information Science or equivalent from recognised University/Institution.
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress upto the post of Chief Librarian in Level 13-A (131100 - 216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance
|
5
|
Technical Assistant (Sound Recording) For DECU Ahmedabad
|
L-7 (44900-142400)
|
Diploma (minimum 3 years duration) with First Class in Sound Engineering/ Sound Recording from recognized Institutions
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress upto the post of Technical Officer-SG (Sound Recording) in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance
|
6
|
Technical Assistant(Videography)For DECU, Ahmedabad
|
L-7 (44900-142400)
|
Diploma (minimum 3 years duration) with First Class in Cinematography/ Videography from recognized Institutions
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress up to the post of Technical Officer-SG (Videography) in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
|
7
|
Programme Assistant For DECU, Ahmedabad
|
L-8 (47600-151100)
|
Master's Degree (minimum 2 years duration) with First Class in Film & TV Production / Development Communication/ Mass Communication from Government recognized Colleges/Institutions.
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress up to the post of Executive Producer in Level 14 (144200-218200) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance. Those who possess Ph.D. at the time of Review may also progress to the post of Chief Producer in Level 14
|
Sl No.
|
Post
|
Level in the Pay Matrix Rs.
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Upper Age Limit(UR)
|
Selection Methodology
|
Career Prospects
|
8
|
Social Research Assistant For DECU, Ahmedabad
|
L-8 (47600-151100)
|
Master's Degree (minimum 2 years duration) with First Class in Social Work/ Sociology/ Development Communication/ Mass Communication from Government recognized Institutions.
|
35
|
Written Test + Interview
|
Can progress up to the post of Social Research Officer - G in Level 14 (144200-218200) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance. Those who possess Ph.D. at the time of Review may also progress to the post of Social Research Officer - H in Level 14
|
9
|
Media Library Assistant -A For DECU, Ahmedabad
|
L-7 (44900-142400)
|
Graduation + Master's Degree with First Class in Library Science/Library Information Science or equivalent from UGC/ AICTE/ Govt. recognized Institutions
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress up to Chief Media Librarian in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
|
10
|
Scientific Assistant - A (Multimedia) for DECU, Ahmedabad
|
L-7 (44900-142400)
|
Essential Qualification: B.Sc in Multimedia/Animation (minimum 3 years duration) with 1st class from UGC/AICTE/Govt. recognized Colleges/Institutions.
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress up to Scientific Officer-SG (Multimedia) in Level 13-A (131100-216600) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
|
11
|
Junior Producer
|
L-10 (56100 - 177500)
|
Ph.D. holders in relevant field (Film & TV Production / Development Communication / Mass Communication)
|
35
|
Personal interview
|
Can progress upto the post of Chief Producer in Level 14 (144200-218200)
|
12
|
Social Research Officer - C
|
L-10 (56100 - 177500)
|
Ph.D. holders in relevant field (Social work/ Sociology/ Development Communication/ Mass Communication)
|
35
|
Personal interview
|
Can progress upto the post of Social Research Officer - H in Level 14 (144200-218200)
|
13
|
Scientist/ Engineer-SC
|
L-10(56100-177500)
|
BE/BTech with GATE score-based recruitments:
|
28
|
Interview (Candidates are shortlisted for interview based on their GATE score)
|
Can progress up to Distinguished Scientist in Level 16 (205400-224400) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
|
BE/BTech/MSc-based recruitments:
|
28
|
Written Test + Interview.
|
Engineering degree with MBA-based recruitments:
|
30
|
Written Test + Interview.
|
ME/M Tech-based recruitments:
|
30
|
Written Test + Interview.
|
14
|
Scientist/ Engineer-SD
|
L-11 (67700-208700)
|
Candidates with Ph.D. qualifications are considered for the post of Scientist/Engineer-SD in Level 11 on the requirement. A live register is maintained on the ISRO Website for the registration of Ph.D. candidates.
|
35
|
Interview.
|
15
|
Medical Officer-SC
|
L-10 (56100-177500)
|
MBBS recognized and registered with Medical Council of India + 2 years clinical experience 2-year Diploma preferred
|
35
|
Interview.
|
Can progress up to Medical Officer G/Chief Medical Officer in Level 14 (144200-218200) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
|
16
|
Medical Officer-SD
|
L-11 (67700-208700)
|
M.B.B.S + M.D/MS recognized and registered with Medical Council of India OR M.B.B.S + Diploma (Two years duration) recognized and registered with Medical Council of India with five years experience Candidates with MD/MS are considered for direct recruitment to the post of Medical Officer-SD on requirement.
|
No Upper age Limit
|
Interview.
|
Can progress upto Medical Officer G/Chief Medical Officer in Level 14 (144200-218200) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance
|
17
|
Radiographer-A
|
L-4 (25500-81100)
|
Diploma in Radiography with First class
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress up to Senior Radiographer-B in Level 10 (56100-177500) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
|
18
|
Pharmacist-A
|
L-5 (29200-92300)
|
Diploma in Pharmacy with First class
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of qualifying nature)
|
Can progress up to Senior Pharmacist-B in Level 10 (56100-177500) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
|
19
|
Lab Technician-A
|
L-4 (25500-81100)
|
SSLC/SSC + First class Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of not less than two years duration, awarded by a Medical College or any Institute recognized by the State / Central Government.
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress up to Senior Lab Technician–B in Level 10 (56100-177500) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
|
20
|
Nurse-B
|
L-7 (44900-142400)
|
SSLC/SSC + First Class Diploma of three years duration in Nursing recognized by State / Central Government (Nursing) qualification should be registered with respective State Nursing Councils).
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress up to Nursing Superintendent in Level 11 (67700-208700) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
|
21
|
Sister-A
|
L-8 (47600-151100)
|
SSLC/SSC + First Class Diploma of three years duration in Nursing recognized by State/Central Government (Nursing qualification should be registered with respective State Nursing Councils) + 3 years experience
|
35
|
Written Test + Skill Test (Selection will be based on Written Test Marks only. Skill test is only of a qualifying nature.)
|
Can progress up to Nursing Superintendent in Level 11 (67700-208700) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.
The Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission has shown the world India's significant role in the realm of space exploration. It has ignited the minds of countless young Indians and has inspired them to dream of a career in space science. The sky is the limit for those who dream of a career in space science.
