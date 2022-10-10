How to Join Indian Air Force after Engineering? Check Eligibility, Salary & Selection Process

How to Join Indian Air Force after Engineering? Know how to join the Indian Air Force after completing Engineering. Check the salary, job responsibilities, posting, pay scale, etc. in the Indian Air Force for Engineering Scholars.

How to Join Indian Air Force after Engineering?
How to Join Indian Air Force after Engineering?

How to Join Indian Air Force after Engineering? Candidates can join the Indian Air Force after Engineering courses. IAF has various recruitment drives both for the permanent and short commissions for the B.Tech and B.E. students. Usually, engineers are allotted technical and flying branches after completion of all the rounds of the selection process. 

How to Become a Doctor in the Indian Army/Navy/Air Force?

The IAF releases a recruitment drive for all the programs i.e. AFCAT, NCC special entry, CDSE, etc from time to time on the official website, indianairforce.nic.in. The selection process usually has three rounds, a written exam, and an SSB interview followed by a medical test. Candidates who wish to get pursue a career in the Indian Air Force can check out this article till the end. 

How to Become Agniveer in the Indian Army/Navy/Air Force?

Five Ways to Join Indian Air Force After Engineering

AFCAT

Indian Air Force after Engineering

Post Name

Indian Air Force after Engineering

Official Website

indianairforce.nic.in

Nature of Commission

Permanent Commission and Short Commission

Salary

Level 10, Pay Scale -56,100 – 1,10,700

Age Limit

The candidate should be within the age limit of 20 to 24 years at the time of joining.

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have secured 60% of the aggregate marks in the Engineering course. 

Selection Process

The selection process will have three rounds.

l  Written Exam

l  SSB Interview

l  Medical Exam

Posting

Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 52 weeks at the Airforce Academy, Hyderabad for non-technical branches. Candidates who belong to the flying branch shall be given training for a duration of 74 weeks. Post-training they shall be allotted any of the IAF base camps. 

How to Join Intelligence Agencies?

Check How to Join RAW in India

Check How to Become an Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer

Check How to Become a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Officer

Check How to Join Narcotics Departments NCB/CBN in India

Check How to Become an Enforcement Directorate ED Officer? 

NCC Special Entry

Indian Air Force after Engineering

Post Name

Indian Air Force after Engineering

Official Website

indianairforce.nic.in

Nature of Commission

Permanent Commission

Salary

Pay band 3, Pay Scale - 15600-39100

Age Limit

The candidate should be within the age limit of 20 to 24 years at the time of joining.

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have completed their Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university with at least 60% marks. 

They should also have NCC Air Wing Senior Division C certificate

Selection Process

The selection process will have three rounds.

l  Merit List

l  SSB Interview

l  Medical Exam

Posting

Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 52 weeks at the Airforce Academy, Hyderabad. Post-training they shall be allotted any of the IAF base camps. 

CDSE Entry for Flying

Indian Air Force after Engineering

Post Name

Indian Air Force after Engineering

Official Website

indianairforce.nic.in

Nature of Commission

Permanent Commission

Salary

Pay band 3, Pay Scale - 15600-39100

Age Limit

The candidate should be within the age limit of 20 to 24 years at the time of joining.

Educational Qualification

The candidate should be a Graduate in Engineering such as B.E./B.Tech from a recognized university. They should also have completed class 10+2 with Maths as a major subject. 

Selection Process

The selection process will have three rounds.

l  Written Exam

l  SSB Interview

l  Medical Exam

Posting

Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 52 weeks at the Airforce Academy, Hyderabad. Post-training they shall be allotted any of the IAF base camps. 

How to Join the Indian Navy?

Check How to Join Indian Navy after 10th

Check to Join the Indian Navy after 12th

Check How Women Can Join Indian Navy as Officer

Check How to Become an Indian Navy Officer

Meteorological Branch Entry

Indian Air Force after Engineering

Post Name

Indian Air Force after Engineering

Official Website

indianairforce.nic.in

Nature of Commission

Permanent Commission

Short Commission

Salary

Pay band 3, Pay Scale - 15600-39100

Age Limit

The candidate should be within the age limit of 20 to 26 years at the time of joining.

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have secured 60% of the aggregate marks in the Mathematics / Statistics / Geography / Computer Applications / Environmental Science / Applied Physics / Oceanography / Meteorology / Agricultural Meteorology at the PG level.

Selection Process

The selection process will have three rounds.

l  Merit List

l  SSB Interview

l  Medical Exam

Posting

Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 52 weeks at the Airforce Academy, Hyderabad. 

 

How to Join Indian Air Force?

Check How to Join Indian Air Force after 12th

Check How to Become a Flying officer in Indian Air Force

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Check Female Officer Recruitment in the Indian Air force (IAF)

Fast Track Solutions

As the name suggests, the overall duration to complete this recruitment process is 10 days. The candidates selected under this are going to get selection in the flying and meteorological branch. 

Indian Air Force after Engineering

Post Name

Indian Air Force after Engineering

Official Website

indianairforce.nic.in

Nature of Commission

Permanent Commission

Salary

Pay band 3, Pay Scale - 15600-39100

Age Limit

The age limit is prescribed by the concerned branch. 

Educational Qualification

The academic qualification is also released as per that of the department.  

Selection Process

The selection process will have three rounds.

l  Entrance exam

l  SSB Interview

l  Medical Exam

Posting

The candidates are offered initial training for a fixed duration. Next, they are assigned to any of the base camps of IAF across the country. 

Also Read:

How to Join the Indian Army after Engineering?

How to Join the Indian Navy after Engineering?

FAQ

Q1: How many weeks of the training period are assigned for those who join the Indian Air Force after Engineering?

As per rules, the candidates are usually put on a training period of necessary training of 52 weeks at the Airforce Academy, Hyderabad.

Q2: What is the selection process for the candidates who wish to join the Indian Air Force after Engineering?

The selection process for the candidates who wish to join the Indian Air Force after Engineering has three rounds, written exam, SSB interview, and medical examination.

Q3: Can candidates who are in their final year join the Indian Air Force after Engineering?

Yes, candidates who are in their final year join the Indian Air Force after Engineering. However, their final result has to be declared by the college before the document verification.

Take Free Online Indian Air Force 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next