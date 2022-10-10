How to Join Indian Air Force after Engineering? Check Eligibility, Salary & Selection Process

How to Join Indian Air Force after Engineering? Know how to join the Indian Air Force after completing Engineering. Check the salary, job responsibilities, posting, pay scale, etc. in the Indian Air Force for Engineering Scholars.

How to Join Indian Air Force after Engineering? Candidates can join the Indian Air Force after Engineering courses. IAF has various recruitment drives both for the permanent and short commissions for the B.Tech and B.E. students. Usually, engineers are allotted technical and flying branches after completion of all the rounds of the selection process.

The IAF releases a recruitment drive for all the programs i.e. AFCAT, NCC special entry, CDSE, etc from time to time on the official website, indianairforce.nic.in. The selection process usually has three rounds, a written exam, and an SSB interview followed by a medical test. Candidates who wish to get pursue a career in the Indian Air Force can check out this article till the end.

Five Ways to Join Indian Air Force After Engineering

AFCAT

Indian Air Force after Engineering Post Name Indian Air Force after Engineering Official Website indianairforce.nic.in Nature of Commission Permanent Commission and Short Commission Salary Level 10, Pay Scale -56,100 – 1,10,700 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 20 to 24 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have secured 60% of the aggregate marks in the Engineering course. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. l Written Exam l SSB Interview l Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 52 weeks at the Airforce Academy, Hyderabad for non-technical branches. Candidates who belong to the flying branch shall be given training for a duration of 74 weeks. Post-training they shall be allotted any of the IAF base camps.

NCC Special Entry

Indian Air Force after Engineering Post Name Indian Air Force after Engineering Official Website indianairforce.nic.in Nature of Commission Permanent Commission Salary Pay band 3, Pay Scale - 15600-39100 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 20 to 24 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have completed their Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university with at least 60% marks. They should also have NCC Air Wing Senior Division C certificate Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. l Merit List l SSB Interview l Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 52 weeks at the Airforce Academy, Hyderabad. Post-training they shall be allotted any of the IAF base camps.

CDSE Entry for Flying

Indian Air Force after Engineering Post Name Indian Air Force after Engineering Official Website indianairforce.nic.in Nature of Commission Permanent Commission Salary Pay band 3, Pay Scale - 15600-39100 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 20 to 24 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should be a Graduate in Engineering such as B.E./B.Tech from a recognized university. They should also have completed class 10+2 with Maths as a major subject. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. l Written Exam l SSB Interview l Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 52 weeks at the Airforce Academy, Hyderabad. Post-training they shall be allotted any of the IAF base camps.

Meteorological Branch Entry

Indian Air Force after Engineering Post Name Indian Air Force after Engineering Official Website indianairforce.nic.in Nature of Commission Permanent Commission Short Commission Salary Pay band 3, Pay Scale - 15600-39100 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 20 to 26 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have secured 60% of the aggregate marks in the Mathematics / Statistics / Geography / Computer Applications / Environmental Science / Applied Physics / Oceanography / Meteorology / Agricultural Meteorology at the PG level. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. l Merit List l SSB Interview l Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 52 weeks at the Airforce Academy, Hyderabad.

Fast Track Solutions

As the name suggests, the overall duration to complete this recruitment process is 10 days. The candidates selected under this are going to get selection in the flying and meteorological branch.

Indian Air Force after Engineering Post Name Indian Air Force after Engineering Official Website indianairforce.nic.in Nature of Commission Permanent Commission Salary Pay band 3, Pay Scale - 15600-39100 Age Limit The age limit is prescribed by the concerned branch. Educational Qualification The academic qualification is also released as per that of the department. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. l Entrance exam l SSB Interview l Medical Exam Posting The candidates are offered initial training for a fixed duration. Next, they are assigned to any of the base camps of IAF across the country.

