How to Prepare for CLAT Along With Class 12 Board: Check Tips & Strategies

Preparing for CLAT exam 2024 along with the board exam can be a tedious task. However, with the right approach, strategy and proper planning it becomes quite easy to crack CLAT exam. Know about the CLAT 2024 preparation tips that Class 12 students should follow to crack the exam.

Here are the important tips and strategies that will help you crack CLAT exam with 12th board exams.

Tips to Prepare for CLAT in Class 12: Timely and thorough preparation is essential for success in any competitive exam such as CLAT UG. For students, interested in taking the CLAT 2024 exams in Class 12 to shape their future career paths, CLAT preparation in Class 12 is important. It is important for students to refer to the right resources and study material to be able to pursue a career in law from prestigious institutions after board exams. The article will guide Class 12 students on strategic planning, advocating an early start for a competitive edge.

How to Prepare for CLAT 2024 with Class 12 Board Exams?

Students find it challenging to balance CLAT preparation and board exam studies. In this article, our subject experts offer valuable tips for preparation of both.

First, let us understand who all can attempt the CLAT exam, what kind of questions are asked, what is to be studied and from where.

CLAT 2024 Eligibility

Can students of class 12 attempt CLAT UG exam? Yes! Check the CLAT eligibility criteria below:

There is be no upper age limit for candidates. Candidates must secure the following minimum percentage of marks in their qualifying examination (10+2 or an equivalent examination): 45% marks or its equivalent grade for General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories. 40% marks or equivalent for SC/ST categories. Candidates planning to take the CLAT 2024 examination are eligible even if their qualifying examination is scheduled for March/April 2024. However, during the admission process, they must provide proof of having passed the qualifying examination. Failure to do so will result in the loss of their eligibility for admission consideration. The qualifying examination result should be submitted by the candidate at the time of admission else they shall be ineligible for admission to the course they may have applied for.

CLAT Exam Format

Having knowledge of the CLAT exam pattern is of utmost importance. Knowing about the exam pattern lets your prioritise the topics and chapters that are needed to be studied.

Total Marks - 120

Duration of CLAT UG Exam - 02:00 Hours

Subject Areas - English Language, Current Affairs & General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques

Question Type - Passage based 120 MCQs of one mark each

Negative Marking - 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer

CLAT 2024 Subject Wise Weightage

Now that you know the eligibility, check the subject-wise number of question and weightage in the examination:

Subject/topics Number of questions Percentage weightage English Language 22-26 questions 20% Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 28-32 questions 25% Legal Reasoning 28-32 questions 25% Logical Reasoning 22-26 questions 20% Quantitative Techniques 10-14 questions 10%

Related:

CLAT English Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare English Language

CLAT GK Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare GK

CLAT Quantitative Techniques Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare Quantitative Techniques

CLAT Legal Reasoning Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare Legal Reasoning

CLAT Logical Reasoning Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare Logical Reasoning

Recommended Books to Prepare for CLAT 2024

Along with NCERT textbooks and regular news, these books will help you in CLAT UG Preparation:

CLAT Exam Subjects Name of the books CLAT English Language Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

CLAT Guide by Tata McGraw-Hill

General English by SP Bakshi

General English by RS Aggarwal

High School English Grammar and Composition by Wren & Martin

The Pearson Guide to the CLAT by Pearson's CLAT Current Affairs & General Knowledge Mаnоrаmа Yeаr Bооk by Mаnоrаmа Publications

Generаl Knоwledge by Lucent Legal Reasoning Universal’s CLAT Guide

Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj

Bare Acts of Indian Constitution Logical Reasoning A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

A New Approach to Verbal and Analytical Reasoning by Arihant Quantitative Techniques Data interpretation by R.S Aggarwal

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Arihant Publications

Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by Pearson's

30 Days Wonder for Maths by S Chand

CLAT Preparation for Class 12 Students

The CLAT test evaluates reasoning and comprehension skills, requiring strategic preparation. No prior knowledge is necessary to appear for CLAT in Class 12.

Plan and Execute

- Execute a proper study plan with a positive attitude.

- Divide study time into small intervals with breaks.

- Solve previous years' question papers and sample papers to test how you are progressing.

- Attempt mock tests to keep atrack of your strengths and weaknesses.

Smart Work

- Analyse your syllabus to identify common topics between CLAT and Class 12.

- Analyse your syllabus to identify topics that are very different between CLAT and Class 12.

- Plan your study for boards and CLAT accordingly.

Constantly Revise

- Regularly revise chapters for both CLAT and Class 12 exams.

- Enhances memory of important facts, topics, formulas, and methods.

- Builds confidence in accurate problem-solving.

CLAT Subject-wise Preparation Tips

Check specially-crafted exam preparation tips for all 5 subjects of the examination:

English Language To excel in the English section, it's recommended to cultivate the habit of reading and answering questions effectively. Solve previous year papers and sample papers regularly. Manage your time wisely, especially during any complex passages, ensuring ample time for all questions. Practice grammatical questions to avoid confusion.. Current Affairs & General Knowledge The Current Affairs section in CLAT assesses knowledge of national and international events, legal developments, politics, and social issues. Reading newspapers and staying updated on legal news and landmark judgments is important. For general knowledge, focus on areas such as contemporary events, arts, culture, historical events, politics, sports, celebrities, static GK, science, and technology. General knowledge holds significant weight in the exam, and note-taking, revising past papers, and mock tests are effective preparation strategies. Legal Reasoning Focus on understanding legal concepts, terms, and Latin terms from various branches of law, such as contract law, torts, and constitutional law. Enhance analytical and logical thinking by solving a variety of mock questions related to legal reasoning. Analyse questions independently, based on provided information, and avoid irrational assumptions. Separate facts from issues in the question and answer based on the given conditions. Consider only relevant factors and avoid introducing external or moral considerations. Understanding and practicing different types of questions will familiarise students with the variety of challenges that may arise in the exam. Logical Reasoning The Logical Reasoning section in CLAT 2024 evaluates candidates' rational thinking abilities, testing their ability in comprehending and solving logical situations. A solid understanding of the fundamental principles of logical reasoning is necessary for success in this section. Techniques such as making analogies, identifying metaphors, and spotting inconsistencies aid in effectively addressing the questions will come through regular practise. Quantitative Techniques Learn and practise usage of basic formulas in arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and data interpretation, percentages, ratios, and averages, is crucial. Time management is vital, with a focus on shortcuts for quick calculations. Prioritise questions based on your own strengths, answering easier ones first to build confidence.

Related:

Important Topics to Study from CLAT Syllabus: Check Subject Wise Topics, Types of Questions & Weightage

CLAT 2024 Syllabus