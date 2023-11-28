How to Prepare for CLAT Along With Class 12 Board: Check Tips & Strategies

Tips to Prepare for CLAT in Class 12: Timely and thorough preparation is essential for success in any competitive exam such as CLAT UG. For students, interested in taking the CLAT 2024 exams in Class 12 to shape their future career paths, CLAT preparation in Class 12 is important. It is important for students to refer to the right resources and study material to be able to pursue a career in law from prestigious institutions after board exams. The article will guide Class 12 students on strategic planning, advocating an early start for a competitive edge.
How to Prepare for CLAT 2024 with Class 12 Board Exams?
Students find it challenging to balance CLAT preparation and board exam studies. In this article, our subject experts offer valuable tips for preparation of both.
First, let us understand who all can attempt the CLAT exam, what kind of questions are asked, what is to be studied and from where.
CLAT 2024 Eligibility
Can students of class 12 attempt CLAT UG exam? Yes! Check the CLAT eligibility criteria below:
- There is be no upper age limit for candidates.
- Candidates must secure the following minimum percentage of marks in their qualifying examination (10+2 or an equivalent examination):
- 45% marks or its equivalent grade for General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories.
- 40% marks or equivalent for SC/ST categories.
- Candidates planning to take the CLAT 2024 examination are eligible even if their qualifying examination is scheduled for March/April 2024. However, during the admission process, they must provide proof of having passed the qualifying examination. Failure to do so will result in the loss of their eligibility for admission consideration.
- The qualifying examination result should be submitted by the candidate at the time of admission else they shall be ineligible for admission to the course they may have applied for.
CLAT Exam Format
Having knowledge of the CLAT exam pattern is of utmost importance. Knowing about the exam pattern lets your prioritise the topics and chapters that are needed to be studied.
- Total Marks - 120
- Duration of CLAT UG Exam- 02:00 Hours
- Subject Areas - English Language, Current Affairs & General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques
- Question Type - Passage based 120 MCQs of one mark each
- Negative Marking - 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer
CLAT 2024 Subject Wise Weightage
Now that you know the eligibility, check the subject-wise number of question and weightage in the examination:
|
Subject/topics
|
Number of questions
|
Percentage weightage
|
English Language
|
22-26 questions
|
20%
|
Current Affairs, including General Knowledge
|
28-32 questions
|
25%
|
Legal Reasoning
|
28-32 questions
|
25%
|
Logical Reasoning
|
22-26 questions
|
20%
|
Quantitative Techniques
|
10-14 questions
|
10%
Related:
CLAT English Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare English Language
CLAT GK Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare GK
CLAT Quantitative Techniques Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare Quantitative Techniques
CLAT Legal Reasoning Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare Legal Reasoning
CLAT Logical Reasoning Preparation Tips 2024: Important Tips, Tricks and Strategies to Prepare Logical Reasoning
Recommended Books to Prepare for CLAT 2024
Along with NCERT textbooks and regular news, these books will help you in CLAT UG Preparation:
|
CLAT Exam Subjects
|
Name of the books
|
CLAT English Language
|
|
CLAT Current Affairs & General Knowledge
|
|
Legal Reasoning
|
|
Logical Reasoning
|
|
Quantitative Techniques
|
CLAT Preparation for Class 12 Students
The CLAT test evaluates reasoning and comprehension skills, requiring strategic preparation. No prior knowledge is necessary to appear for CLAT in Class 12.
- Plan and Execute
- Execute a proper study plan with a positive attitude.
- Divide study time into small intervals with breaks.
- Solve previous years' question papers and sample papers to test how you are progressing.
- Attempt mock tests to keep atrack of your strengths and weaknesses.
- Smart Work
- Analyse your syllabus to identify common topics between CLAT and Class 12.
- Analyse your syllabus to identify topics that are very different between CLAT and Class 12.
- Plan your study for boards and CLAT accordingly.
- Constantly Revise
- Regularly revise chapters for both CLAT and Class 12 exams.
- Enhances memory of important facts, topics, formulas, and methods.
- Builds confidence in accurate problem-solving.
CLAT Subject-wise Preparation Tips
Check specially-crafted exam preparation tips for all 5 subjects of the examination:
|
English Language
|
To excel in the English section, it's recommended to cultivate the habit of reading and answering questions effectively. Solve previous year papers and sample papers regularly. Manage your time wisely, especially during any complex passages, ensuring ample time for all questions. Practice grammatical questions to avoid confusion..
|
Current Affairs & General Knowledge
|
The Current Affairs section in CLAT assesses knowledge of national and international events, legal developments, politics, and social issues. Reading newspapers and staying updated on legal news and landmark judgments is important. For general knowledge, focus on areas such as contemporary events, arts, culture, historical events, politics, sports, celebrities, static GK, science, and technology. General knowledge holds significant weight in the exam, and note-taking, revising past papers, and mock tests are effective preparation strategies.
|
Legal Reasoning
|
Focus on understanding legal concepts, terms, and Latin terms from various branches of law, such as contract law, torts, and constitutional law. Enhance analytical and logical thinking by solving a variety of mock questions related to legal reasoning. Analyse questions independently, based on provided information, and avoid irrational assumptions. Separate facts from issues in the question and answer based on the given conditions. Consider only relevant factors and avoid introducing external or moral considerations. Understanding and practicing different types of questions will familiarise students with the variety of challenges that may arise in the exam.
|
Logical Reasoning
|
The Logical Reasoning section in CLAT 2024 evaluates candidates' rational thinking abilities, testing their ability in comprehending and solving logical situations. A solid understanding of the fundamental principles of logical reasoning is necessary for success in this section. Techniques such as making analogies, identifying metaphors, and spotting inconsistencies aid in effectively addressing the questions will come through regular practise.
|
Quantitative Techniques
|
Learn and practise usage of basic formulas in arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and data interpretation, percentages, ratios, and averages, is crucial. Time management is vital, with a focus on shortcuts for quick calculations. Prioritise questions based on your own strengths, answering easier ones first to build confidence.
Related:
Important Topics to Study from CLAT Syllabus: Check Subject Wise Topics, Types of Questions & Weightage
CLAT 2024 Syllabus
- CLAT Logical Reasoning 2024, Syllabus, Important Topics, Books & Preparation Tips
- CLAT GK 2024, Syllabus, Important Topics, Books & Preparation Tips
- CLAT Legal Reasoning 2024, Syllabus, Important Topics, Books & Preparation Tips
- CLAT Quantitative Techniques 2024, Syllabus, Important Topics, Books & Preparation Tips
- CLAT English Language 2024, Syllabus, Important Topics, Books & Preparation Tips