HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 Soon For Assistant Professor Post: Check Details Schedule 

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released a short notice regarding the interview admit card update on its official website-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download pdf.

HPPSC Assistant Professor Interview Admit Card 2023 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the interview/personality test schedule and its admit card update on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the interview for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) History under the

Department of Higher Education from April 26, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) History can download the admit card update from the official website-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

However, you can download the admit card update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Admit Card 2023 Update





According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the personality test for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) History from April 26 to May 02, 2023. Interviews will be conducted according to the schedule except April 30, 2023 Sunday.

Admit Card Update

The Commission will upload the admit card for all those candidates who have qualified for the personality test round soon on its official website.

Short notice further says," The Personality Test call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned post(s) will be uploaded on the Commission’s website along with Instructions to the candidates for Personality Test."

Recovery of Login Credentials

To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can acquire your login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of an online application.

You can download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Interview Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: Admit Card Update