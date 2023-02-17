HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 Released For Various Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download Schedule

HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) released short notice on 17 February 2023 regarding the Admit Card update for various posts including Assistant Professor, Commandant/ Junior Staff Officer and other. Commission has uploaded the Admit Card downloading link for the interview round for these posts scheduled from 27 February 2023.
All those candidates who have qualified for the personality test round for the above posts can download their admit Card from the official website-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.
Alternatively you can download the HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023
According to the short notice released, interview for the post of Assistant Professor (CC) Mathematics under Higher Education, H.P. will be held from 27-02-2023 to 07.03.2023. Interview for the post of Assistant Professor (CC) Philosophy will be held on 02 March 2023. Personality test for the post of Commandant/ Junior Staff Office for the post of Home Guards and Civil Defense, H.P. is scheduled on 27-02-2023. Interview for the Assistant Professor (CC) Environment Science post will be conducted from 27-02-2023 to 03-03-2023.
HPPSC Interview Schedule 2023: Details
|Post
|Interview Schedule
|Assistant Professor (CC) Mathematics
|27-02-2023 to 07.03.2023
|Assistant Professor (CC) Music
Instrumental
|27-02-2023 to 04.03.2023
|Assistant Professor (CC) Geology
|27-02-2023 & 28-02-2023
|Assistant Professor (CC) Public
Administration
|02-03-2023 to 04-03-2023
|Assistant Professor (CC) Environment
Science
|27-02-2023 to 03-03-2023
|Assistant Professor (CC) Philosophy
|02-03-2023
|Commandant/ Junior Staff Officer
|27-02-2023
Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website. As per the short notice released, the candidates for the post(s) of Assistant Professor (CC) Environment Science will download their e-call letters from the old website of HPPSC through following link http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppscoafs/login.aspx .
You can check the short notification regarding the HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Process To Download: HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023
- Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Click on the link-Press Note : Regarding Personality Test of various posts from 27.02.2023 to 07.03.202 on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 available on the home.
- You will get the HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 and save the same for your future reference.