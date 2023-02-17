HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 Released For Various Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download Schedule

HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) released short notice on 17 February 2023 regarding the Admit Card update for various posts including Assistant Professor, Commandant/ Junior Staff Officer and other. Commission has uploaded the Admit Card downloading link for the interview round for these posts scheduled from 27 February 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified for the personality test round for the above posts can download their admit Card from the official website-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023





According to the short notice released, interview for the post of Assistant Professor (CC) Mathematics under Higher Education, H.P. will be held from 27-02-2023 to 07.03.2023. Interview for the post of Assistant Professor (CC) Philosophy will be held on 02 March 2023. Personality test for the post of Commandant/ Junior Staff Office for the post of Home Guards and Civil Defense, H.P. is scheduled on 27-02-2023. Interview for the Assistant Professor (CC) Environment Science post will be conducted from 27-02-2023 to 03-03-2023.

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2023: Details

Post Interview Schedule Assistant Professor (CC) Mathematics 27-02-2023 to 07.03.2023 Assistant Professor (CC) Music

Instrumental 27-02-2023 to 04.03.2023 Assistant Professor (CC) Geology 27-02-2023 & 28-02-2023 Assistant Professor (CC) Public

Administration 02-03-2023 to 04-03-2023 Assistant Professor (CC) Environment

Science 27-02-2023 to 03-03-2023 Assistant Professor (CC) Philosophy 02-03-2023 Commandant/ Junior Staff Officer 27-02-2023

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website. As per the short notice released, the candidates for the post(s) of Assistant Professor (CC) Environment Science will download their e-call letters from the old website of HPPSC through following link http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppscoafs/login.aspx .

You can check the short notification regarding the HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023