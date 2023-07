IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: प्रीलिम्स, मेन्स के महत्वपूर्ण विषयों, परीक्षा पैटर्न के लिए पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें

संख्यात्मक क्षमता

Quadratic Equation

Profit, Loss and Discounts

Data Sufficiency

Permutation and Combination

Percentage

Quadratic Equations

Surds and Indices

Data Interpretation

Time and Work

Sequences and Series

Average

Simple and Compound Interest

Number Systems

Speed, Time and Distance

Number Series

Ratio and Proportion

Simplification and Approximation

Mensuration

Mixtures and Alligations

Probability