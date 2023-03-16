ICG Navik GD Admit Card 2023 Direct Link, Check Exam Date

ICG Navik Admit Card 2023: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) issued a notice regarding CGEPT (02/2023) for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) on its official website. According to the notice, ICG Exam City and Date are available at the ICG web portal www.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept under the candidate’s login ID w.e.f. 16 March 2023 at 11 AM. Candidates can check their respective Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Details and plan their travel accordingly.

ICG Navik Login Link is also provided in this article below.

ICG Navik Admit Card 2023 Date



The candidates are required to download ICG Admit Card 72 to 48 hours before the date of the exam. Indian Coast Guard Admit Card is available under the candidate’s login on the official website of the Indian Coast Guard. The same would also be mailed to the registered E-mail ID of the candidate.

ICG Navik Admit Card 2023: Important Details



Name of the Organization Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Name of the Exam CGEPT Name of the Post Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) Advertisement Number 02/2023 Vacancies 255 Registration Dates February 06 to 09, 2023 ICC Navik Exam Date March, 2023

ICG Login Link:

ICG Navik Login Link Click Here

How to Download ICG Navik Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download Indian Coast Guard CGPET Admit Card by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the Indian Coast Guard - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Candidate’s Login

Step 3: Enter your details such as email id and password

Step 4: Download Indian Coast Guard Admit Card

The Date of Birth of the candidates appearing for the Stage-I examination will be cross-checked/verified with the Identity proof brought/as uploaded by the candidates which was mentioned in the E-admit card by the applicant. If on any identity proof, Date of Birth is not mentioned in the respective ID proof then the same will not be checked.