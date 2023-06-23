Indian Army SSC 2023 Registration @joinindianarmy.nic.in: Know How to Apply Online for 196 Vacancies

Indian Army SSC Officer 2023 Registration Begins @joinindiana rmy .nic.in: Know how to apply online for the Indian Army Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62 nd course and Women 33 rd course 196 vacancies.

Indian Army SSC Registration 2023 @joinindianarmy.nic.in: Indian Army has invited online applications from eligible unmarried male and female engineering graduates and also from widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. The course will commence in Apr 2024 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Below are the important dates for Indian Army 2023 SSC Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Opening Date June 20, 2023 Online Application Closing Date July 19, 2023 Course Commencement (Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 33rd course ) April 2024 Batch SSB Exam Date September or October 2023 (Tentative)

Indian Army SSC Registration 2023: How to Apply Online?

Step-1: Candidates need to register and fill application on Indian Army's official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on ‘ Officer Entry Appln/Login ’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered)

Step-3: Fill out the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

Step-4: After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page ‘Officers Selection – ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Step-5: Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course. A page of ‘Application Form’ will open.

Step-6: Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details, and details of previous SSB. ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.

Step-6: After filling in details on the last segment, you will move to the page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.

Step-7: Only after ascertaining the correctness of all your details, click on ‘Submit’. Candidates must click on ‘Submit’ each time they open the application for editing any details.

The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having roll number, 30 minutes after the final closure of the online application on the last day.

Indian Army SSC Registration 2023: Application Fees

The Indian Army demonstrates its commitment to inclusive recruitment by waiving the application fees for the SSC (Tech) Entry 2023. This progressive step ensures that financial constraints do not hinder eligible and willing candidates from applying.

Important Points for Indian Army SSC Online Registration 2023

(a) No changes to details submitted in the online application can be made after the closure of the application.

(b) CGPA/ Grades must be converted into Marks as per the formulae adopted by the concerned University for filling ‘Marks obtained in Graduation’ in the online application.

(c) Candidate’s name/ Parent’s name (Father & Mother)/ Date of Birth in the profile and online application must be as per Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or Equivalent certificate issued by the concerned Board of Education.

(d) Candidates must submit only one online application. Receipt of multiple applications from the same candidate will result in the cancellation of the candidature.

(e) Candidates serving in the Armed Forces are required to inform their Commanding Officer in writing that they have applied for this examination. Applications of candidates serving in the Armed Forces, duly countersigned by the Commanding Officer should be taken along with all other documents as stated above to the SSB as and when called for the same.