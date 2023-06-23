Indian Army SSC 2023 Registration @joinindianarmy.nic.in: Know How to Apply Online for 196 Vacancies

Indian Army SSC Officer 2023 Registration Begins @joinindianarmy.nic.in: Know how to apply online for the Indian Army Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Women 33rd course 196 vacancies.

Indian Army SSC 2023 Registration @joinindianarmy.nic.in
Indian Army SSC 2023 Registration @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army SSC Registration 2023 @joinindianarmy.nic.in: Indian Army has invited online applications from eligible unmarried male and female engineering graduates and also from widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. The course will commence in Apr 2024 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Must Read

How to Join the Indian Army after Engineering?

How to Join the Indian Navy after Engineering?

How to Become a Doctor in Indian Army/Navy/Air Force?

How to Become Agniveer in the Indian Army/Navy/Air Force?

Below are the important dates for Indian Army 2023 SSC Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023

Important Dates

Online Application Opening Date

June 20, 2023

Online Application Closing Date

July 19, 2023

Course Commencement

(Short  Service Commission  (Tech)  Men  62nd course and  Short Service  Commission  (Tech)  Women    33rd course )

April 2024 Batch

SSB Exam Date

September or October 2023 (Tentative)

Check Indian Army SSC Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023

Career Counseling

Indian Army SSC Registration 2023: How to Apply Online?

Step-1: Candidates need to register and fill application on Indian Army's official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.  

Step-2: Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered)

Step-3: Fill out the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

Step-4: After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page ‘Officers Selection – ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Step-5: Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course. A page of ‘Application Form’ will open.

Step-6: Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details, and details of previous SSB. ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.

Step-6: After filling in details on the last segment, you will move to the page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.

Step-7: Only after ascertaining the correctness of all your details, click on ‘Submit’. Candidates must click on ‘Submit’ each time they open the application for editing any details.

The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having roll number, 30 minutes after the final closure of the online application on the last day.

How to Join Intelligence Agencies?

Check How to Join RAW in India

Check How to Become an Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer

Check How to Become a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Officer

Check How to Join Narcotics Departments NCB/CBN in India

Check How to Become an Enforcement Directorate ED Officer? 

Indian Army SSC Registration 2023: Application Fees

The Indian Army demonstrates its commitment to inclusive recruitment by waiving the application fees for the SSC (Tech) Entry 2023. This progressive step ensures that financial constraints do not hinder eligible and willing candidates from applying.

How to Join the Indian Navy?

Check How to Join Indian Navy after 10th

Check to Join the Indian Navy after 12th

Check How Women Can Join Indian Navy as Officer

Check How to Become an Indian Navy Officer

Important Points for Indian Army SSC Online Registration 2023 

(a) No changes to details submitted in the online application can be made after the closure of the application.

(b) CGPA/ Grades must be converted into Marks as per the formulae adopted by the concerned University for filling ‘Marks obtained in Graduation’ in the online application.

(c) Candidate’s name/ Parent’s name (Father & Mother)/ Date of Birth in the profile and online application must be as per Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or Equivalent certificate issued by the concerned Board of Education.

(d) Candidates must submit only one online application. Receipt of multiple applications from the same candidate will result in the cancellation of the candidature.

(e) Candidates serving in the Armed Forces are required to inform their Commanding Officer in writing that they have applied for this examination. Applications of candidates serving in the Armed Forces, duly countersigned by the Commanding Officer should be taken along with all other documents as stated above to the SSB as and when called for the same.

How to Join Indian Air Force?

Check How to Join Indian Air Force after 12th

Check How to Become a Flying Officer in Indian Air Force

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Check Female Officer Recruitment in the Indian Air Force (IAF)

FAQ

Q1. Which is the official website to register for Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply for the Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 at the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in

Q2. For which course the Indian Army SSC registration is being done?

Registration is being done for the Indian Army Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Women 33rd course 196 vacancies.

Q3. What is the Application Fee for the Indian Army SSC Registration 2023?

There is no application fee for the Indian Army SSC Registration 2023

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next