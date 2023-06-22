Indian Army SSC Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Qualification, Physical Requirement

Indian Army SSC 2023 Eligibility: Check the age limit and educational qualification required for the recruitment of the Indian Army Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62 nd course and Women 33 rd course 196 vacancies.

Indian Army SSC Eligibility Criteria 2023: Indian Army is conducting online registration from June 20 to July 19, 2023, for enrolment in Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 33rd course (scheduled in April 2024). The training venue will be Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2023 selection procedure will consist of stages: shortlisting of applications, SSB exam (Stage I & II), interview & medical examination. Below are the important dates for Indian Army 2023 SSC Technical Officer Recruitment Process:

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Opening Date June 20, 2023 Online Application Closing Date July 19, 2023 Course Commencement (Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 33rd course ) April 2024 Batch SSB Exam Date September or October 2023 (Tentative)

Indian Army SSC 2023: Vacancies

Let’s look at the gender-wise vacancy details under the Indian Army SSC Tech recruitment 2023:

Post Name Gender Vacancies Branches 62nd Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical Officer Men 175 Civil/ Building Construction Technology, Architecture, Mechanical, Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electronics, Telecommunication, Electronics & Communication, Micro Electronics & Microwave, Satellite Communication, Aeronautical / Avionics / Aerospace, Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation, Automobile Engineering, Production, Industrial / Manufacturing/ Industrial Engineering & Mgt, Opto Electronics, Fibre Optics, Bio-Technology, Ballistics Engineering, Rubber Technology, Chemical Engineering, Workshop Technology, Laser Technology 33rd Short Service Commission (SSCW) Technical Officer Women 19 SSCW Tech & Non-Tech (For Widows of Defence Personnel Only) 2

Indian Army SSC Age Limit 2023 (As on April 1, 2024)

The Age Limit of the various Vacancies under the Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2023 Recruitment is given below:

Indian Army 2023 SSC Technical Officer Age Limit Minimum 20 Years Maximum 27 Years Note: Candidates born between Apr 2, 1997, and Apr 1, 2004, both days inclusive.

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only:

SSCW (Non-Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)- A maximum of 35 years of age as on April 1, 2024.

Note: The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent examination certificate on the application submission date will only be accepted.

Indian Army SSC Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates must note that only the Engineering streams and their acceptable equivalent streams, strictly as notified in the table below, will be accepted.

Indian Army 2023 SSC Technical Officer Educational Qualification Post Name Educational Qualification For SSC (Tech) – 62nd Men & SSC (Tech) – 33rd Women Entries Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by April 1, 2024, and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Such candidates will be inducted on a different bond basis for recovery of the cost of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay & allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate. For Widows Of Defence Personnel Who Died In Harness Candidates having graduated in any stream (Non-Tech & Non-UPSC applicants) & Applicants having BE/B. Tech in any tech stream (For Tech Applicants) will be eligible for this entry.

Indian Army SSC Eligibility 2023: Nationality

A candidate must either be :

A citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Government of India.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the eligibility mentioned above criteria, before applying for Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2023 Recruitment.