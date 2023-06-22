Indian Army SSC Eligibility 2023: Age Limit, Qualification, Physical Requirement

Indian Army SSC 2023 Eligibility: Check the age limit and educational qualification required for the recruitment of the Indian Army Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Women 33rd course 196 vacancies.

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Indian Army SSC Eligibility Criteria 2023: Indian Army is conducting online registration from June 20 to July 19, 2023, for enrolment in Short Service Commission (Tech) Men 62nd course and Short Service Commission (Tech) Women 33rd course (scheduled in April 2024). The training venue will be Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. 

Must Read

How to Join the Indian Army after Engineering?

How to Join the Indian Navy after Engineering?

How to Become a Doctor in Indian Army/Navy/Air Force?

How to Become Agniveer in the Indian Army/Navy/Air Force?

The Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2023 selection procedure will consist of stages: shortlisting of applications, SSB exam (Stage I & II), interview & medical examination. Below are the important dates for Indian Army 2023 SSC Technical Officer Recruitment Process:

Career Counseling

Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023

Important Dates

Online Application Opening Date

June 20, 2023

Online Application Closing Date

July 19, 2023

Course Commencement

(Short  Service Commission  (Tech)  Men  62nd course and  Short Service  Commission  (Tech)  Women    33rd course )

April 2024 Batch

SSB Exam Date

September or October 2023 (Tentative)

Indian Army SSC 2023: Vacancies

Let’s look at the gender-wise vacancy details under the Indian Army SSC Tech recruitment 2023:

Post Name

Gender

Vacancies

Branches

62nd Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical Officer

Men

175

Civil/ Building Construction Technology,  Architecture, Mechanical, Electrical/Electrical & Electronics, Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science,  Information Technology, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electronics, Telecommunication, Electronics & Communication, Micro Electronics & Microwave, Satellite Communication, Aeronautical / Avionics / Aerospace, Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation, Automobile Engineering,  Production, Industrial / Manufacturing/ Industrial Engineering & Mgt, Opto Electronics, Fibre Optics, Bio-Technology, Ballistics Engineering, Rubber Technology, Chemical Engineering, Workshop Technology, Laser Technology

33rd Short Service Commission (SSCW) Technical Officer

Women

19

SSCW Tech & Non-Tech (For Widows of Defence Personnel Only)

2

How to Join Intelligence Agencies?

Check How to Join RAW in India

Check How to Become an Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer

Check How to Become a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Officer

Check How to Join Narcotics Departments NCB/CBN in India

Check How to Become an Enforcement Directorate ED Officer? 

Indian Army SSC Age Limit 2023 (As on April 1, 2024)

The Age Limit of the various Vacancies under the Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2023 Recruitment is given below:

Indian Army 2023 SSC Technical Officer Age Limit

Minimum

20 Years

Maximum

27 Years

Note: Candidates born between Apr 2, 1997, and Apr 1, 2004, both days inclusive.

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only:

SSCW (Non-Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)- A maximum of 35 years of age as on April 1, 2024.

Note: The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or an equivalent examination certificate on the application submission date will only be accepted.

How to Join the Indian Navy?

Check How to Join Indian Navy after 10th

Check to Join the Indian Navy after 12th

Check How Women Can Join Indian Navy as Officer

Check How to Become an Indian Navy Officer

Indian Army SSC Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates must note that only the Engineering streams and their acceptable equivalent streams, strictly as notified in the table below, will be accepted.

Indian Army 2023 SSC Technical Officer Educational Qualification

Post Name

Educational Qualification

For SSC (Tech) – 62nd Men & SSC (Tech) – 33rd Women Entries

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. 

Candidates studying in the final year of the Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by April 1, 2024, and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Such candidates will be inducted on a different bond basis for recovery of the cost of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay & allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate. 

For Widows Of Defence Personnel Who Died In Harness

Candidates having graduated in any stream (Non-Tech & Non-UPSC applicants) & Applicants having BE/B. Tech in any tech stream (For Tech Applicants) will be eligible for this entry.

How to Join Indian Air Force?

Check How to Join Indian Air Force after 12th

Check How to Become a Flying Officer in Indian Air Force

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Check Female Officer Recruitment in the Indian Air Force (IAF)

Indian Army SSC Eligibility 2023: Nationality

A candidate must either be :

  • A citizen of India, or
  • a subject of Nepal, or
  • a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Government of India.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the eligibility mentioned above criteria, before applying for Indian Army SSC Technical Officer 2023 Recruitment. 

FAQ

Q1. What is the age limit for the Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023?

For Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 SSC (Tech)- 62 Men and SSCW (Tech)- 33 Women candidates shall be born between 02 April 97 and 01 April 2004, (both days inclusive) i.e. 20 to 27 years as on 01 April 2024.

Q2. What is the educational qualification for the Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should possess a B.Tech degree from a recognized board or university

Q3. What is the marital status required for the Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment 2023?

Eligible unmarried male & female candidates can apply online at the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next