Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2020 for 1000 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @icf.indianrailways.gov.in, 10th Pass Eligible

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2020: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways has published the recruitment notification for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice on its website icf.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 1000 vacancies are available against various trades such as Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter, Welder,MLT Radiology, MLT Pathology and PASAA.
Online applications are invited from both Fresher and Ex-ITI for ICF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for imparting training under the Apprentices Act- 1961. ICF Railway Registration Link is active from 04 September to 25 September 2020 on pbicf.in.
The training period for fresher candidates is 2 years/1 year 3 months while training period for Ex-ITI is 1-year.
The candidates can check the more details regarding the Integral Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, eligibility, selection process below:
Integral Coach Factory Railway Apprentice Notification Download PDF
ICF Railway Apprentice Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 05 September 2020
- Last Date of Online Application - 25 September 2020
Integral Coach Factory Railway Vacancy Details
|
Trade Name
|
Fresher Vacancies
|
Ex-ITI Vacancies
|
Carpenter
|
40
|
40
|
Electrician
|
80
|
120
|
Fitter
|
120
|
140
|
Machinist
|
40
|
40
|
Painter
|
40
|
40
|
Welder
|
160
|
130
|
MLT Radiology
|
04
|
–
|
MLT Pathology
|
04
|
–
|
PASSA
|
08
|
02
|
Total
|
1000
Eligibility Criteria for Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Fresher
- Fitter, Electrician and Machinist - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent.
- Carpenter & Painter - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent
- Welder - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent.
- MLT (Radiology& Pathology) - 12th class passed under 10 + 2 system with Physics, Chemistry & Biology.
Ex-ITI
- Fitter, Electrician& Machinist - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.
- Carpenter, Painter& Welder - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.
- Programming and System Admin Assistant - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) and also possess National Trade certificate in the trade of Computer Operator and Programming Asst. issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above
Age Limit:
15 to 24 Years (The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), candidates)
Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Apprentice Salary:
- Freshers – 10th passed: 6000/- per month
- Freshers – 12th passed: 7000/- per month
- Ex-ITI: 7000/- per month
How to Apply for Integral Coach Factory Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
Candidates who wish to apply need to log on to the ICF web portal https://pbicf.in. The link is available from from 04 September to 25 September 2020.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100 (No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates_