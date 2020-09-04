Study at Home
Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2020 for 1000 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @icf.indianrailways.gov.in, 10th Pass Eligible

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways has published the recruitment notification for the recruitment of 1000 Fresher and Ex-ITI Apprentice on its website icf.indianrailways.gov.in. Check Eligibility, Salary, Online Application Link and Updates Here

Sep 4, 2020 16:11 IST
ICF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2020: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways has published the recruitment notification for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice on its website icf.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 1000 vacancies are available against various trades such as Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter, Welder,MLT Radiology, MLT Pathology  and PASAA.

Online applications are invited from both Fresher and Ex-ITI for ICF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for imparting training under the Apprentices Act- 1961. ICF Railway Registration Link is active from 04 September to 25 September 2020 on pbicf.in.

The training period for fresher candidates is 2 years/1 year 3 months while training period for Ex-ITI is 1-year.

The candidates can check the  more details regarding the Integral Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, eligibility, selection process below:

Integral Coach Factory Railway Apprentice Notification Download PDF

ICF Railway Apprentice Online Application Link

Official Website

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 05 September 2020
  • Last Date of Online Application - 25 September 2020

Integral Coach Factory Railway Vacancy Details

Trade Name

Fresher Vacancies

Ex-ITI Vacancies

Carpenter

40

40

Electrician

80

120

Fitter

120

140

Machinist

40

40

Painter

40

40

Welder

160

130

MLT Radiology

04

MLT Pathology

04

PASSA

08

02

Total

1000

Eligibility Criteria for Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Fresher

  • Fitter, Electrician and Machinist - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent.
  • Carpenter & Painter - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent
  • Welder - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent.
  • MLT (Radiology& Pathology) - 12th class passed under 10 + 2 system with Physics, Chemistry & Biology.

Ex-ITI

  • Fitter, Electrician& Machinist - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.
  • Carpenter, Painter& Welder - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.
  • Programming and System Admin Assistant - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) and also possess National Trade certificate in the trade of Computer Operator and Programming Asst. issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above

Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years (The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), candidates)

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Apprentice Salary:

  • Freshers – 10th passed: 6000/- per month
  • Freshers – 12th passed: 7000/- per month
  • Ex-ITI: 7000/- per month

How to Apply for Integral Coach Factory Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates who wish to apply need to log on to the ICF web portal https://pbicf.in. The link is available from from 04 September to 25 September 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100 (No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates_

FAQ

What is the age limit for apprentice jobs ?

15 years to 24 years

How to apply for ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates who wish to apply need to log on to the ICF web portal https://pbicf.in. The link is available from from 04 September to 25 September 2020.

Who can apply for ICF Apprentice Jobs ?

10th passed with 50% marks or 12th passed (Science) candidates are eligible to apply for the post.

What is ICF Apprentice Salary ?

Freshers – 10th passed: 6000/- per month Freshers – 12th passed: 7000/- per month Ex-ITI: 7000/- per month

