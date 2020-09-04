Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2020 for 1000 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @icf.indianrailways.gov.in, 10th Pass Eligible

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2020: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways has published the recruitment notification for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice on its website icf.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 1000 vacancies are available against various trades such as Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter, Welder,MLT Radiology, MLT Pathology and PASAA.

Online applications are invited from both Fresher and Ex-ITI for ICF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 for imparting training under the Apprentices Act- 1961. ICF Railway Registration Link is active from 04 September to 25 September 2020 on pbicf.in.

The training period for fresher candidates is 2 years/1 year 3 months while training period for Ex-ITI is 1-year.

The candidates can check the more details regarding the Integral Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, eligibility, selection process below:

Integral Coach Factory Railway Apprentice Notification Download PDF

ICF Railway Apprentice Online Application Link

Official Website

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 September 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 25 September 2020

Integral Coach Factory Railway Vacancy Details

Trade Name Fresher Vacancies Ex-ITI Vacancies Carpenter 40 40 Electrician 80 120 Fitter 120 140 Machinist 40 40 Painter 40 40 Welder 160 130 MLT Radiology 04 – MLT Pathology 04 – PASSA 08 02 Total 1000

Eligibility Criteria for Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Fresher

Fitter, Electrician and Machinist - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Carpenter & Painter - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent

Welder - 10th class passed (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

MLT (Radiology& Pathology) - 12th class passed under 10 + 2 system with Physics, Chemistry & Biology.

Ex-ITI

Fitter, Electrician& Machinist - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Carpenter, Painter& Welder - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Programming and System Admin Assistant - Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) and also possess National Trade certificate in the trade of Computer Operator and Programming Asst. issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above

Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years (The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), candidates)

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Apprentice Salary:

Freshers – 10th passed: 6000/- per month

6000/- per month Freshers – 12th passed: 7000/- per month

7000/- per month Ex-ITI: 7000/- per month

How to Apply for Integral Coach Factory Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates who wish to apply need to log on to the ICF web portal https://pbicf.in. The link is available from from 04 September to 25 September 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100 (No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates_