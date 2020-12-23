ITBP Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2017 Released @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, Exam on 10 Jan 2021

ITBP Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2017: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Constable Tradesman 2017-20. Candidates can download ITBP Admit Card 2017 from the official website of ITBP i.e. recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download ITBP Tradesman Admit Card, directly, through the link:

ITBP Constable Tradesman Written test is scheduled to be held on 10 January 2021 (Sunday). As per the official website “Constable(Tradesman)-2017 Recruitment in ITBP Written Test for ITBP CT (Tradesman)-2017 is scheduled On 10/01/2021, Download Online Admit Card from recruitment website of ITBP further details”

How to Download ITBP Constable Admit Card 2017 ?

Go to recruitment website of ITBP - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Click on ‘Login’ Tab Enter your User Email and Password Click on ‘Login’ Button Download ITBP CT Admit Card 2017

ITBP Constable Tradesman Exam Pattern

There will be questions on General Awareness/ General Knowledge, Knowledge of Elementary Mathematics, Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns and Basic Knowledge in English/ Hindi.

A total of 303 vacancies are available of Constable (Tradesmen) Recruitment 2017. The candidates shall be selected ITBP CT selection will be done on the basis of Height Bar & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Trade Tests, Written Examination, Merit List, Verification of Original Documents, and Detailed Medical Test.