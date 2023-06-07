Jharkhand JAC 9th Result 2023 Announced, Download Marksheet at jacresults.com By Using Roll Number

JAC 9th Result 2023 OUT: Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2023 has been released online. Students can check JAC Class 9 results on jacresults.com by using roll number and roll code. Know steps to download here

Jharkhand JAC 9th Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 9 result today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks online at the official website: jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. They have to login by using their roll number and roll code to download the JAC 9th result marksheet. As per reports, this year, over 4 lakh students appeared for the class 9th examination in the state. The Jharkhand board conducted the class 9th board exam from April 11 to 12, 2023, at various test centres across the state.

Where to check JAC Class 9th Result 2023?

Students can download their marksheet online from the official website. It is also expected that the schools might also share the marks details of the students with them. However, to check online they can go through the official links provided below:

How to check Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2023 by Using Roll Number?

Students have to use their roll number and roll code to download their marksheet of class 9th. They can go through the steps to know how to check JAC class 9th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Results of Class IX Examination - 2023 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number and roll code, submit it

Step 4: JAC Class 9 Result 2023 will appear for on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take the printout of the same for future use

JAC Class 8th Result 2023 Announced

Earlier, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the result of class 8th online. School principals of the respective schools can download the Jharkhand 8th class result at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per media reports, this year, a total of 5,15,688 students passed the class 8 exam. The pass percentage has been recorded at 94.94%. Among the districts, Koderma secured the highest pass percentage of 98.25%, while Gumla recorded the lowest pass percentage of 88.66%.