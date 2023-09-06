Jiwaji University Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for BALLB, MA, B.Sc, B.Com Marks at jiwaji.edu

Jiwaji University Result 2023 OUT: Jiwaji University (JU) declared the results for BALLB, MA, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to download Jiwaji University Result 2023 PDF here.
Get the direct link to download Jiwaji University Result 2023 PDF here.

Jiwaji University Result 2023: Jiwaji University (JU) has recently declared the results for BALLB, MA, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams. JU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- jiwaji.edu

Jiwaji University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Jiwaji University (JU) released the results for BALLB 10th sem, MA 4th sem, B.Sc 1st year, B.Com 1st year & 4th sem, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- jiwaji.edu

Jiwaji University Result 2023

Click here

How to Check Jiwaji University Scorecard on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for BALLB, MA, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Jiwaji University (JU) results 2023.

Career Counseling

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jiwaji.edu

Step 2: Click on “Colleges & Examination” segment 

Step 3: Click on “New Result” segment

Step 4: Cleck on “Result”

Step 5: Select the year

Step 6: Choose your course and click on “Proceed for Result”

Step 7: Search result by Roll number/Name & Father’s name and click on proceed button.

Step 8: Check the results and download it 

Direct Links To Check Jiwaji University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Jiwaji University (JU), Result 2023 for BALLB, MA, B.Sc, B.Com, and other examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

B.A. LL.B. Tenth Semester

05-Sep-2023

Click here

M.A. Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology Fourth Semester

05-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Sc. First Year Certificate Course (Regular)

05-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Com.(Hons) Fourth Semester

04-Sep-2023

Click here

B.COM. First Year Certificate Course (Private)

04-Sep-2023

Click here

M.A. Defence & Strat. Studies Fourth Semester (Private)

04-Sep-2023

Click here

M.A. Philosophy Fourth Semester (Private)

04-Sep-2023

Click here

M.A. Psychology Fourth Semester (Private)

04-Sep-2023

Click here

About Jiwaji University

Jiwaji University (JU) situated in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

The university was established in 1964 by the President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

The university offers UG, PG, PhD degrees in various departments like School of Studies in Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Life Science, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Physical Education, Faculty of Distance Education.

FAQ

Is Jiwaji University Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, Jiwaji University has released the results of various courses and programs. Jiwaji University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Jiwaji University result 2023 for BALLB 10th sem?

The Jiwaji University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Jiwaji University results on this page.

Is Jiwaji University recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Jiwaji University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next