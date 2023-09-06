Jiwaji University Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for BALLB, MA, B.Sc, B.Com Marks at jiwaji.edu

Jiwaji University Result 2023 OUT: Jiwaji University (JU) declared the results for BALLB, MA, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

Jiwaji University Result 2023: Jiwaji University (JU) has recently declared the results for BALLB, MA, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams. JU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- jiwaji.edu

Jiwaji University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Jiwaji University (JU) released the results for BALLB 10th sem, MA 4th sem, B.Sc 1st year, B.Com 1st year & 4th sem, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- jiwaji.edu

How to Check Jiwaji University Scorecard on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for BALLB, MA, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Jiwaji University (JU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jiwaji.edu

Step 2: Click on “Colleges & Examination” segment

Step 3: Click on “New Result” segment

Step 4: Cleck on “Result”

Step 5: Select the year

Step 6: Choose your course and click on “Proceed for Result”

Step 7: Search result by Roll number/Name & Father’s name and click on proceed button.

Step 8: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Check Jiwaji University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Jiwaji University (JU), Result 2023 for BALLB, MA, B.Sc, B.Com, and other examinations.

About Jiwaji University

Jiwaji University (JU) situated in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university was established in 1964 by the President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

The university offers UG, PG, PhD degrees in various departments like School of Studies in Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Life Science, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Physical Education, Faculty of Distance Education.