JKPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 Released for Prosecuting Officer Post @jkpsc.nic.in, Check Process to Download

Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the mains admit card for the Prosecuting Officer post on its official website - jkpsc.nic.in. Check process to download here.

JKPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Prosecuting Officer Mains Exam Admit Card on its official website. It is noted noted that Commission is set to conduct the Prosecution Officer Mains Exam from 31 January 2022onwards.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified for the Prosecuting Officer Mains Exam round can download the JKPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates can download the JKPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download JKPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) i.e. -jkpsc.nic.in/. Go the What's New Section on Home Page. Click on the link " Download Admit Card for Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2021"given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials on the link. You should take Print Out of the JKPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

However you can download the JKPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 also directly with the link given below.

In a bid to download the JKPSC Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Online Application Form Number on the link available on the official website.

It is noted that Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission will conduct the Prosecution Officer Mains Exam from 31 January to 10 February 2022. Exam for Qualifying Paper (English) will be conducted on 31 January 2022onwards. Exam will be held from 12.00 Noon to 03.00 P.M.