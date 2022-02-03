JKPSC PO 2021 Main Admit Card to Release on 5 February, Exam on 14 February, Check Details Here

JKPSC PO 2021 Main Admit Card will be released on 5 February 2022. Candidates who are waiting for admit cards are advised to check on the official website for the latest updates.

JKPSC PO 2021 Main Admit Card: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is going to release the mains admit card for Prosecuting Officer Main exam 2021 on 5 February 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The commission will release the admit card on the official website only.i.e. jkpsc.gov.in.

As per the notice available on the official website, those who will not be able to download Prosecuting Officer Main exam 2021 Admit Card 2022 by 10 February, may visit the Commission office Jammu/Srinagar. The JKPSC PO 2021 Main Exam is scheduled to be held from 14 to 24 February 2022 (12.00 noon to 3.00 PM). The details of exam centers is as under:-

Jammu Centre:

J&K Public Service Commission, Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu.

Govt. MAM, College, University Road, Jammu.

Srinagar Centre:

J&K Public Service Commission, Solina Srinagar.

Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh, Srinagar.

Candidates should note that candidates shall not be allowed to appear on the other venue of the exam except as allotted to them. The candidates are also advised to read the instructions given on the admit card. The candidates are required to carry the fresh admit cards to the exam venue along with the photo identity card.

How to Download JKPSC PO 2021 Main Admit Card?

Visit the official website of JKPSC.i.e. jkpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads 'JKPSC PO 2021 Main Admit Card' flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the submit button. JKPSC PO 2021 Main Admit Card will be displayed. Download JKPSC PO 2021 Main Admit Card and save it for future reference.

JKPSC PO 2021 Main Exam Pattern

JKPSC PO Mains Exam consists of seven papers. The duration of the exam is 3 hours for each paper. Each paper consists of 2 sections and each section has 4 questions. The scheme of the exam is given below.