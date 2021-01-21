JMRC Admit Card 2021 for JE and Maintainer Released @jmrcrecruitment.in, Download Jaipur Metro Call Letter

JMRC Admit Card 2021: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Maintainer (Refrigeration and AC), Maintainer (Electronics), Maintainer (Fitter), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electronics) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) on transport.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download Jaipur Metro Admit Card from the official website - jmrcrecruitment.in.

As per the official website, ‘Admit cards are live for Maintainer (Refrigeration and AC), Maintainer (Electronics), Maintainer (Fitter), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electronics) and Junior Engineer (Electrical). Kindly check on login page.’

JMRC Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download the admit card, directly, through the link:

JMRC Admit Card Download Link

How to Download JMRC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - transport.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘JMRC Recruitment Website’ Link - jmrcrecruitment.in A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Login’ Tab given under ‘Already Registered’ under ‘Links’ column at the right corner of the homepage Enter your Registration ID and Password and click on ‘Login’ Tab Download Jaipur Metro Rail Admit Card

JMRC Exam Pattern

JMRC Exam is scheduled to be held on 05 January 2021 (Friday)There will be 100 multiple choice objective questions of 100 marks.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Domain/Trade related 50 20 2 hours (120 mins) General Knowledge and Awareness 10 10 General Science 10 10 Maths 10 10 Logical Reasoning 5 5 Computer Awareness 5 5 English 5 5 Hindi 5 5

The candidates are required to score 40% (53% marks SC/ST/PwD/ESM Category candidates) in order to qualify the test. 0.25 marks being deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who qualify in the JMRC online test shall be called for Stage 2 i.e. Medical Fitness Test.

It is to be noted that the exam details for other posts shall be intimated later, candidates are advised to keep on visiting this website and check their registered email ID.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 39 Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO), JE, Customer Relations Assistant and Maintainer Posts