KIOCL Recruitment 2020 through GATE: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Posts @kioclltd.in

KIOCL Recruitment 2020 through GATE: KIOCL Limited (KIOCL), Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna, has invited online applications for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) for various disciplines. The recruitment will be done through GATE Score secured in 2019 or 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website of KIOCL kioclltd.in from 06 July 2020. The last date for submitting KIOCL GATE Application is 31 July 2020.

KIOCL GATE Important Dates

Commencement of online submission of application by candidates – 06 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application by candidates – 31 July 2020

Last date for receipt of hard copy of application along with necessary documents - 10 August 2020

Interview date - Will be communicated by e-mail to eligible candidates only

KIOCL GATE Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) - 25 Posts

Mechanical/ Metallurgical - 11

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 6 Posts

Electronics & Communication/ Instrumentation & Control - 4 Posts

Electronics & Communication/ Computer Science - 2 Posts

Mining - 2 Posts

KIOCL GATE Pay Scale:

Rs.16400-40500

Eligibility Criteria for KIOCL GATE Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts

Engineering Degree in the concerned Discipline from a recognized University. Engineering Passed out during the year 2018 & 2019.

Minimum 75% for General and 65% for SC/ST & OBC candidates aggregate of all semesters of engineering degree

KIOCL GATE Age Limit:

Below 27 years as on 31.05.2020

KIOCL GATE Salary:

Graduate Engineer Trainees will be placed in the E0 level (In the Pay scale of Rs.40000-3%-140000/- or such corresponding scale as amended from time to time on a commencing basic pay of Rs.40000/- per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Company’s rules. On successful completion of 12 months training, they will be on probation for 12 months in the same scale. After successful completion of the probation & confirmation in writing, GETs will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.50000-3%-160000/- (E1) or such corresponding scale as amended from time to time.

Selection Process for KIOCL GATE Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of GATE Rank/Score in 2019 or 2020 and Interview

How to Apply for KIOCL Recruitment through GATE for GET Posts ?



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at KIOCL website (www.kioclltd.in) with details of their GATE score secured in 2019 or 2020 and other required information from 06 July to 31 July 2020.

The candidates are also required to send the hard copy of the application form along with other requisite self-attested photocopies of the relevant documents and demand draft (if applicable) to Joint General Manager(HR&A), HR Department, KIOCL Limited, Koramangala 2nd Block, Sarjapura Road, Bengaluru560034 latest by 10 August 2020.

KIOCL GATE Recruitment Notification PDF

