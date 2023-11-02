Kolhan University Result 2023 OUT at kolhanuniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result PDF

Kolhan University Result 2023: Kolhan University has recently released the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses including BBA, BCA, MBBS, and LLB. Kolhan University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- kolhanuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To check the Kolhan University results 2023, the students need to know their roll number.
Kolhan University Results 2023
As per the latest update, Kolhan University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Kolhan University results on the official exam portal of the University- kolhanuniversity.ac.in.
How to Check Kolhan University Results 2023?
Candidates can check their annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses including BBA, BCA, MBBS, LLB, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kolhan University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kolhanuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and click on the ‘Results’.
Step 3: Select your course and click on it.
Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Check Kolhan University Results 2023
Check here the direct link for Kolhan University results for various examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
PG 4th Sem Exam 2023
01-Nov-2023
BBA, BCA Final Sem Exam 2023
01-Nov-2023
BBA, BCA 4th Sem Exam 2022
01-Nov-2023
MBBS 3rd Prof. Part(I) Annual (I) Exam 2023
01-Nov-2023
LL.B Final Sem Exam 2022
01-Nov-2023
UG 3rd Sem Exam 2022
01-Nov-2023
Kolhan University: Highlights
Kolhan University is located in Chaibasa, Jharkhand. It was established in the year 2009. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Kolhan University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Humanities.
Kolhan University: Highlights
University Name
Kolhan University
Established
2009
Location
Chaibasa, Jharkhand
Kolhan University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed