KRIBHCO Recruitment 2021 for Jr Technician, Jr Operator and Jr Chemist Posts, Apply @kribhco.net

KRIBHCO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Jr. Operator Gr 1 Trainee, Jr. Chemist Gr 1 Trainee & Jr. Technician Gr 1 Trainee on 17 December 2021. The candidates can apply through online mode on or before 31 December 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application : 31 December 2021

KRIBHCO Vacancy Details:

Jr. Operator (Production) Gr. I Trainee

Jr. Chemist (Lab) Gr. I Trainee

Jr. Technician (Mechanical) Gr. I Trainee

Jr. Technician (Electrical) Gr. I Trainee

Salary:

Stipend - Rs. 30,000/- per month + Canteen Allowance & Washing Allowance (for the 1st year of training period). Rs. 30,500/- per month + Canteen Allowance & Washing Allowance (for the 2nd year of training period).

Eligibility Criteria for KRIBHCO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Jr Operator - 3 Years full time B.Sc. (Chemistry as main subject, Physics and Maths as auxiliary subjects) with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. Passing year should be 2021 OR 3 years full time Diploma Chemical Engineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks.Passing year should be 2021

Jr. Chemist (Lab) Gr. I Trainee - 3 Years full time B.Sc. (Chemistry as main subject, Physics and Maths as auxiliary subjects) with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. Passing year should be 2021.

Jr. Technician (Mechanical) Gr. I Trainee - 3 years full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. Passing year should be 2021.

Jr. Technician (Electrical) Gr. I Trainee - 3 years full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks. Passing year should be 2021

Age Limit:

Jr. Operator (Production) Gr. I Trainee: Not more than 25 years as on 30.11.2021

Jr. Chemist (Lab) Gr. I Trainee: Not more than 25 years as on 30.11.2021

Jr. Technician (Mechanical) Gr. I Trainee: Not more than 25 years

Jr. Technician (Electrical) Gr. I Trainee: Not more than 25 years

How to Apply for KRIBHCO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 17 December to 31 December 2021.