KSP Admit Card 2023: Download Constable CAR DAR Hall Ticket

KSP Admit Card 2023 will be released by the Karnataka State Police at ksp.karnataka.gov.in and apc420.ksp-recruitment.in. Check the Direct Link to Download the Karnataka State Police Constable CAR DAR Hall Ticket and Other Details in this article.

KSP Admit Card 2023: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) is soon going to release the admit card for the Constable Exam 2023 which is scheduled to be held on 10 September 2023. Candidates can download Karnataka State Police Admit Card 2023 from the website of the police ksp.karnataka.gov.in and apc420.ksp-recruitment.in.

To download the admit card, the candidates will need you’re their number and date of birth. They can also download the admit card through SMS or email. The candidates can check all important details on the admit card including date, time, and venue of the exam. KSP Hall Ticket also contains the photograph and signature of the candidates. The candidates must bring the admit card to the exam hall along with a valid photo ID.

How to Download the KSP Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the Karnataka State Police

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: KSP Constable Hall Ticket