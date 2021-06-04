Lok Sabha Secretariat Translator 2021 Prelims Final Key Out @loksabha.nic.in, Check Easy Steps to Download Here

Lok Sabha Secretariat Translator 2021 Final Key: Lok Sabha Secretariat has an important notice for recruitment to the various post of Secretariat Translator against the advertisement number 01/2020. All those who appeared in the Lok Sabha Secretariat Translator 2021 Prelims exam can now download the final answer key through the official website of Lok Sabha.i.e.loksabha.nic.in.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Translator 2021 Prelims Exam was held on 7 March 2021 (Sunday) at the various exam centre. According to the latest updates, the revised answer keys uploaded on 5 April 2021 is final. Henceforth, there is no objection that will be entertained in this regard. The candidates can download Lok Sabha Secretariat Translator 2021 Answer Key by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of Lok Sabha.i.e.loksabha.nic.in. Click on Recruitment Section. Then, Click on Advertisement Section. Click on Lok Sabha Secretariat Translator2021 Answer Key Link. A PDF will be opened on the screen. Candidates can download Lok Sabha Secretariat Translator2021 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

Download Lok Sabha Secretariat Translator 2021 Prelims Answer Key 2021

This recruitment is being done to recruit Translator vacancies on direct recruitment basis. The online application for the aforesaid posts was started on 27 July and ended on 7 March 2021. Candidates can download Lok Sabha Secretariat Translator 2021 Prelims Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the above link.

