MAIDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Resident Dental Post @maids.ac.in, Check Application Process

Maulana Avad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) has invited applications for the Junior Resident (Dental) posts on its official website.

MAIDS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Maulana Avad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) has invited applications for the Junior Resident (Dental) posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) Recruitment Notification 2021 on or before 20 December 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including BDS from a recognized University with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. Candidates applying for these posts should note that selection will be made through screening test followed by interview of shortlisted candidates.



Notification Details for MAIDS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

No.F6(11)/MAIDS/Aca./Rect. JR/2022 5337



Important Date for MAIDS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:20 December 2021

Vacancy Details for MAIDS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Junior Resident (Dental)-22

Eligibility Criteria for MAIDS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Passed BDS from a recognized University including internship not before 20.12.2019. Applicants having post graduate qualification are not eligible. Those who have done junior residency earlier in any hospital/institute are not eligible. Check notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

Fee Payable for MAIDS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Rs. 1000/-for GEN &OBC candidates, and Rs. 500/- for SC/ST/EWS candidates. The fee should be paid in the form of Demand Draft in favour of "Director-Principal, MAIDS", Payable at New Delhi.

Selection Process for MAIDS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

The selection will be made through screening test followed by interview of shortlisted candidates. Candidates, three times the number of vacancies in each category will be called for interview, provided they qualify the screening test with a minimum of 50% marks in Gen Category, 45% marks for OBC category and 40% marks for SC/ST/EWS category.

MAIDS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for MAIDS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligibile candidates can send complete application in the prescribed format along with the documents on or before 20.12.2021 upto 04:00 PM directly or by post, addressed to "The Director-Principal, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi-110002.