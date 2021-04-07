MPPEB Result 2021 for PNST and ANMTST Out @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

MPPEB Result 2021 for PNST and ANMTST: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the result of Pre Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2020 and ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST) 2020. Candidates can download MPPEB PNST Result and MPPEB ANMTST Result the official website i.e. peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Result Links are given below. The candidates can download ANMTST Result and PNST Result, directly, through the link below:

MPPEB PNST Result Download Link

MPPEB ANMTST Result Download Link

How to Download MPPEB ANMTST Result and MPPEB PNST Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in Select preferred language Click on the link ‘Result - ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST) - 2020’ OR ‘Result - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2020', given on the homepage A new page will open enter your ‘Application No.’ or ‘Roll Number’ and t Date of Birth, Date and Solve Question Click on ‘Search Button Check MPPEB Result 2020-21

MPPEB ANMTST Exam was held on 15 February to 17 February 2021 while MPPEB PNST Exam was conducted on 06 February and 07 February 2021. MPPEB PNST and ANMTST was conducted in two shifts i.e. from 09:00 AM to 11 AM and from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM.