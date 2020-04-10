MPSC 2020 State Service Prelims Exam Postponed, Check MPSC 2020 Fresh Dates Here

MPSC 2020 State Service Prelims Exam has been postponed by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates who were going to appear in MPSC 2020 Exam against the advertisement number 19/2019 are hereby informed that the commission will conduct the MPSC 2020 State Service Prelims Exam on 26 April 2020.

Earlier, MPSC 2020 State Service Prelims Exam was scheduled to be held on 5 April 2020 at various exam centres. Now, the commission has postponed the exam due to countrywide lockdown.

The commission will recruit a total of 200 Vacancies in various departments as Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Collector, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Superintendent State Excise Department and Tahsildar.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview. Candidates will have to qualify in all recruitment stages to get into the final merit list of selection.MPSC State Services Mains Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 8th, 9th and 10th August 2020.

MPSC 2020 State Services Prelims Exam will have two subjects. i.e. General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The question paper will be set in bilingual languages - English and Marathi and will be asked in the Objective Multiple Choice Question format. Each subject will be of 200 Marks for 2 hours. There will be negative marking also for answering wrong answers.

Notice

Official Website

Highlights: