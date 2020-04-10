MPSC Subordinate Service Exam 2020 Postponed, Check Maharashtra SSE Exam PDF @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Subordinate Service Exam 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the prelims exam date of Subordinate Service Exam 2020 due to emerging cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maharashtra. On 22 March 2020, MPSC had rescheduled on 10 May 2020 which was earlier scheduled on 03 May 2020. Now, the commission has postponed the exam scheduled on 10 May 2020.

The commission will announce MPSC State Service and MPSC Subordinate Service 2020 in due course of time on its official website.. Earlier, MPSC State Service Prelims Exam was scheduled 05 April while MPSC Subordinate Exam was supposed to be held on 03 May 2020.

MPSC had invited application for the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Group B, Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Group-B and State Tax Inspector (STI) Group-B under Subordinate Service in the month of February 2020. A total of 806 vacancies were notified out of which 650 are for Police Sub Inspector, 67 for Assistant Section Officer and 89 for State Tax Inspector. The last date for submitting online application was 19 March 2020.

Shortlisted candidates in Maharashtra Subordinate Service , Grade B (Non Gazetted) Combined (Pre) Exam will be called for MPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020 which is scheduled to be held on 06, 13 & 27 September and 04 October 2020.

Other than this, Maharashtra Public Service Commission has postponed the State Service Exam which was scheduled on 26 April 2020 due to Coronavirus Pandemic. Candidates can check the official notice regarding the MPSC Subordinate Service Pre Exam 2020 and MPSC State Service Exam 2020 through the link below.

MPSC Subordinate Service Exam Postponed Notice 2020

Official Website