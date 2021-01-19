NCERT Class 7 English Book An Alien Hand (2020-2021)
Get here the NCERT Book for Class 7 English - An Alien Hand in a chapter-wise PDF format. This book is important for the preparation of the academic examinations to be held in session 2020-2021.
NCERT Book for Class 7 English - An Alien Hand is available here for free PDF download. We have provided here the latest edition of the book that has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic session 2020-2021. This is the supplementary textbook prescribed for Class 7. Students should refer to this latest NCERT Book to prepare for their all school tests and the Annual Examination 2021.
NCERT Class 7 English Book An Alien Hand - Check below the Chapter-wise PDF:
NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 1: The Tiny Teacher
NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 2: Bringing Up Kari
NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 3: The Desert
NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 4: The Cop and the Anthem
NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 5: Golu Grows a Nose
NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 6: I Want Something in a Cage
NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 7: Chandni
NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 8: The Bear Story
NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 9: A Tiger in the House
NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 10: An Alien Hand
The NCERT Class 7 English Book - An Alien Hand includes an exercise at the end of each chapter that has been provided for students to assess their knowledge and help them prepare different types of questions for their exams. Students can check here the exclusive NCERT Solutions for all the questions given in the An Alien Hand textbook. These solutions have been explained by the subject experts in the simplest manner. All these NCERT Solutions are not only helpful to easily understand the concepts and theme discussed in the NCERT chapters but also to learn the technique to frame appropriate answers. All the NCERT Solutions can be accessed in a chapter-wise PDF format from the links provided below:
NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English An Alien Hand Textbook:
Chapter 4: The Cop and the Anthem
Chapter 6: I Want Something in a Cage
Chapter 9: A Tiger in the House
