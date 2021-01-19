NCERT Class 7 English Book An Alien Hand (2020-2021)

NCERT Book for Class 7 English - An Alien Hand is available here for free PDF download. We have provided here the latest edition of the book that has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic session 2020-2021. This is the supplementary textbook prescribed for Class 7. Students should refer to this latest NCERT Book to prepare for their all school tests and the Annual Examination 2021.

NCERT Class 7 English Book An Alien Hand - Check below the Chapter-wise PDF:

NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 1: The Tiny Teacher

NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 2: Bringing Up Kari

NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 3: The Desert

NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 4: The Cop and the Anthem

NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 5: Golu Grows a Nose

NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 6: I Want Something in a Cage

NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 7: Chandni

NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 8: The Bear Story

NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 9: A Tiger in the House

NCERT Book for Class 7 An Alien Hand Chapter 10: An Alien Hand

The NCERT Class 7 English Book - An Alien Hand includes an exercise at the end of each chapter that has been provided for students to assess their knowledge and help them prepare different types of questions for their exams. Students can check here the exclusive NCERT Solutions for all the questions given in the An Alien Hand textbook. These solutions have been explained by the subject experts in the simplest manner. All these NCERT Solutions are not only helpful to easily understand the concepts and theme discussed in the NCERT chapters but also to learn the technique to frame appropriate answers. All the NCERT Solutions can be accessed in a chapter-wise PDF format from the links provided below:

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English An Alien Hand Textbook:

