NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Flamingo (Poetry) Chapter 3 A Thing of Beauty

Ques: List the things of beauty mentioned in the poem.

Answer: There are many things of beauty that, according to the poet, allow us to forget our sorrows. Those are the sun, the moon, old and young trees that offer shade to 'simple goats,' daffodils, clear streams of rivers, woodland musk roses, and the lovely tales of strong people.

Ques: List the things that cause suffering and pain.

Answer: The poet mentions a variety of factors that cause pain and misery, such as despondency, depression, unnatural and wrong forms human beings take to achieve their desired goals, etc. The poet often thinks there is a deep dearth in this world of noble souls.

Ques: What does the line, ‘Therefore are we wreathing a flowery band to bind us to earth’ suggest to you?

Answer: This line indicates things of beauty are connecting us with a beautiful link to the earth. According to the author, even if the world is not worth living because of the myriad causes that eventually lead to gloom and despair, the desire to live a full and peaceful existence can be extracted from the sight of nature's magnificent bounties around us.

Ques: What makes human beings love life in spite of troubles and sufferings?

Answer: Given challenges and suffering, human beings enjoy life because of the presence of many good and beautiful things around them. That beauty stuff never disappears. These offer the human spirit happiness and hope and thus help to resolve or to bear the troubles and sufferings.

Ques: Why is ‘grandeur’ associated with the ‘mighty dead’?

Answer: The ‘grandeur’ of the ‘mighty dead’ lies in their noble deeds. They have left behind the beautiful legacy of their brave acts. Their selfless sacrifice for their nation and deeds for the welfare of mankind still continue to inspire us.

Ques: Do we experience things of beauty only for short moments or do they make a lasting impression on us?

Answer: The poet claims that joy stays with us forever when we experience a beautiful thing, just for a little moment. It leaves a lasting impression that encourages us to live life with optimism and hope.

Ques: What image does the poet use to describe the beautiful bounty of the earth?

Answer: The poet uses the image of ‘an endless fountain of immortal drink’ to describe the beautiful bounty of the earth. The earth, like a fountain, pours unto us numerous beautiful sights like the sun, the moon, flowers, rivers, and greenery.

