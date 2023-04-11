NEET UG 2023: Registration Window Re-Open Today, Get Direct Link Here

NTA to reopen the NEET UG 2023 registration window today. Candidates unable to complete the registrations can visit the official website and submit the applications by April 13, 2023. Check complete details here.

NEET UG 2023 Registrations: NTA will be reopening the NEET UG 2023 registration window today - April 11, 2023. According to the official notification available on the website, the last date for students to submit the application form is April 13, 2023.

As per the application window for NEET UG is being reopened as students have requested for the same since they could not complete their registration process earlier due to unavoidable circumstances. Considering this, NTA has decided to re-open the NEET UG registration window.

Candidates can complete the registration and application process through the link available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for the entrance exam.

NEET UG 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. The exams will be conducted across 499 cities in the offline mode. Candidates must note that NTA had earlier on opened the NEET UG application correction window until April 10, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Registration and Application Process

The online registration and application process for NEET UG 2023 will close on April 13, 2023. Candidates who were unable to complete the registrations earlier can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-NEET

Step 2: Click on the 2023 registration window

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration window

Step 4: Log in to fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

NEET UG 2023 Exam Details

The NEET UG 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. The exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. The exams will be conducted in the offline mode across the various designated exam centres.

In case of any queries when filling the NEET applications candidates can contact the helpline number 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

