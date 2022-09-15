NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Begins Tomorrow (16th Sep): Check Last Minute Tips to Ace the Exam

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Begins Tomorrow (16th Sep): The National Testing Agency is going to commence the CSIR UGC NET examination tomorrow, September 16, 2022. The examination will be held for three days till September 18, 2022, in two shifts every day. Earlier on September 13, the agency released the admit card for the written examination on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) is going to be conducted for awarding JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) to eligible students. Additionally, it also checks if the candidates are able enough to work as Assistant professors for science subjects. Check out the schedule shared by the agency ahead of the CSIR UGC NET examination below:

Exam Date Morning Shift (09.00 am to 12.000 noon) Evening Shift (03.00 pm to 06.00 pm) September 16, 2022 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences/Physical Sciences Mathematical Sciences September 17, 2022 Life Sciences Life Sciences September 18, 2022 Chemical Sciences Not Applicable

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern

The examination is going to be conducted in CBT mode.

Each paper is going to be having three sections A, B, and C.

The maximum marks of each paper are going to be equivalent to 200 marks.

A negative marking of 25% of the total marks assigned to any question is compulsory for the answers that are marked wrongly by the candidates.

Subject Name Number of Questions (Part A) Number of Questions (Part B) Number of Questions (Part C) Duration Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences 20 50 80 3 hours Mathematical Sciences 20 40 60 3 hours Life Sciences 20 50 75 3 hours Chemical Sciences 20 40 60 3 hours Physical Sciences 20 25 30 3 hours

Last Minute Tips to Excel in the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam

If you are going to write the CSIR UGC NET examination tomorrow, then adhere to the following last-minute tips suggested by experts.

1. Avoid Starting a New Topic

With less than twenty-four left for the CSIR UGC NET exam, we advised refraining from beginning any new topic. This is going to do more harm than good. The syllabus for the exam is very vast. If you try to start any new topic before the exam then it can lead to confusion during the exam. Attempting the question asked from this topic can lead to negative marking citing less or no practice before the exam.

2. Attempt a Mock Test

Mock Tests are a kind of litmus test of the candidates before the CSIR UGC NET examination. They not only highlight the strengths and weaknesses of a candidate’s preparation but also helps in offering a better approach for the exam. Hence, it is advisable to attempt at least one mock test daily till the exam day. The mock tests highlight the overall accuracy, time spent on each question, and AIR gained by the candidates. This helps in getting real-time insight before the actual examination and motivates students to work on the areas they are lagging in.

3. Revise Well

Revision is the key to success in most competitive examinations. Owing to the vast syllabus that the subjects asked in the CSIR UGC NET exam have. It is advisable to stick to a revision strategy before the examination. Try to revise your topics in this order, tough topics>less tough topics> easy topics. The primary focus of the candidates should be to allocate maximum time to revise topics that are more difficult to remember.

Use flashcards or sheets to revise these topics again and again before going for the examination. Whereas, revising the easier topics twice or thrice is considered to be enough.

4. Choose Wisely

Each paper asked in the UGC NET examination is divided into three sections. Further, the candidates are asked to attempt a certain number of questions from each subject. This opportunity should be used to increase the overall marks in the examination. Skim through the question paper and attempt the questions that you are confident of.

Another important tip for the examination is to spend only 15 to 20 seconds reading a question. Leave the questions that are difficult to decipher or have a lengthy solution for the later part of the examination. This not helps in managing the time assigned to a paper but also increases the overall attempts and accuracy in the CSIR UGC NET exam.

5. Keep Accuracy in Mind

As per the CSIR UGC NET exam pattern, a negative marking of 25% is applicable for the questions that are marked wrongly by the candidate. This simply means that any wrong answer can decrease the overall marks secured on a particular paper. Hence, it is advisable to avoid guesswork during the examination. Try to attempt only those questions in the exam that you are confident of.

6. Be Focused

The last tip to crack the CSIR UGC NET examination is to remain focused in the exam hall. Try to stick to the strategy that you have used while attempting the mock tests. Try to stay away from any kind of distraction inside the hall. Put all your focus on writing your examination. This not only helps in avoiding mistakes but also boosts self-confidence during the examination.

CSIR UGC NET is one of the toughest teaching examinations conducted in the country. The examination is going to be held for eighty-four subjects at ninety-one exam centers situated across the country. Citing the tough competition, the secret trick to ace the exam is to remain confident in your preparation and attempt questions with high accuracy.