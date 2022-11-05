NTA UGC NET Result 2022 Today @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Link Updates Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the NTA UGC NET Result 2022 on 5 November 2022. Read the details below.

NTA UGC NET Result 2022: Important Update for the candidates who have appeared in University Grant Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022. According to the reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) will upload the NTA UGC 2022 Result today i.e. on 05 November 2022. NTA UGC NET Result Link will be available on the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The same has been confirmed by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in an interview.

Recently, NTA released the final answer key of the exam. NTA UGC June Exam 2022 was held on 09 July, 11 July, 12 July, 11 July, 12 July, 20 September, 21 September, 22 September, 23 September, 29 September, 30 September, 01 October, 08 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October and 22 October 2022. NTA UGC NET Provisional the answer key was published on 21 October 2022 and the online objection window were invited till 26 October 2022

Candidates who clear the exam will be given chance to apply for various Teaching Posts suich as Assistant Professor Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Other than this, a merit list shall be prepared by the NTA. Those who will have their names on the list will get the e-certificate.

