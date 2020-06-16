NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2020 for 100 Executive Engineer Posts: Apply Online @ntpccareers.net, Download NTPC ETT GATE 2020 Notification PDF

NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2020 : National Thermal Power Corporation LNTPC) is inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Engineering Executive Trainee for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Instrumentation Disciplines. NTPC Executive Engineer selection will be done on the basis of GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2020 Scores.

NTPC GATE Recruitment is being conducted through online mode. Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for NTPC Engineer Posts on official website ntpccareers.net from today i.e. from 16 June 2020. The last date for NTPC GATE Registration is 06 July 2020.

A total of 100 vacancies are available out of which 30 are for Electrical, 45 for Mechanical and 24 for Electronics/Instrumentation Engineers.

NTPC GATE 2020 Important Date

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 16 June 2020

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 06 July 2020

NTPC GATE 2020 Vacancy Details

Engineering Executive Trainee - 100 Posts



Mechanical - 30

Electrical - 45

Electronics/Instrumentation - 20

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC GATE 2020 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

BE/B.Tech in following streams:

NTPC GATE 2020 Age Limit:

27 Years

Selection Procedure for NTPC GATE 2020 Posts

Candidates will be shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD) and interview on the basis of GATE Score 2020. The final merit list will be prepared on 85% weightage of GATE 2020 marks, 5% weightage of GD Marks and 10% weightage of Interview Marks.

How to Apply for NTPC GATE 2020 Recruitment for Engineering Executive Trainee Jobs ?

The candidates can apply online for NTPC ET 2020 after getting their GATE 2020 Registration Number, printed on their admit card, on www.ntpccareer.net from 16 June to 06 July 2020.

NTPC GATE 2020 Registration Fee:

General/EWS/ OBC Candidates - Rs. 150/-

SC/ST /PwBD/XSM Category Candidates - No Fee

NTPC GATE 2020 Notification PDF

NTPC GATE 2020 Online Application Link